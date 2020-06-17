Curbside Chronicle vendors create succulent arrangements for Father’s Day

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Oklahoma City’s Curbside Chronicle vendors are creating hand-potted succulent arrangements for Father’s Day, June 21. Profits will go to support the vendors who are working their way out of homelessness.

This is Curbside’s inaugural Father’s Day campaign following several successful Valentine’s and Mother’s Day flower events.

The Curbside Chronicle, a program of the Homeless Alliance, provides support and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness through the sale of its local magazine.

In recent years, the program has expanded its product line to include local artist-designed wrapping paper and flower bouquets.

For Father’s Day, Curbside vendors are being trained and paid to build succulent arrangements practicing job skills like teamwork, communication and how to follow detailed instructions.

The vendors will then sell the arrangements around town at various pop-up shops, exercising time management and social skills.

After vendors are paid for their work, profits from sales are reinvested in the vendor program, funding essential services like case management for participants.

“Dads can be hard to shop for,” said Ranya O’Connor, director of The Curbside Chronicle. “This is a creative way to show him that you care while giving the gift of empowerment to someone in Oklahoma City who is working to make their situation better.”

The Curbside Chronicle will have succulents planters available for purchase at booths located at DNA Galleries in The Plaza District, the Wheeler District in Oklahoma City and Citizens Bank of Edmond in downtown Edmond from Friday through Sunday, June 19-21.

All proceeds from booth purchases will support The Curbside Chronicle’s mission of employing and empowering people transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.

Small succulent arrangements can be purchased for $21; medium for $45; and large planters are $96.

Succulents can be pre-ordered at CurbsideFlowers.org and picked-up at one of the pop-up booths. Planters can only be guaranteed for those who order online at curbsideflowers.org by Wednesday, June 17.

Due to COVID-19, safety protocols will be followed at the pop-up shops to maintain a safe shopping experience for customers and vendors.

The Father’s Day campaign is being made possible through the support of sponsors including Fowler Automotive, Citizens Bank of Edmond, Verbode and the Oklahoma City Community Foundation.

In 2019, The Curbside Chronicle was presented with a donation from The Great Idea Challenge, a grant competition hosted by the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in honor of their 50th anniversary. More than 80 entries were narrowed down to six winners, including Curbside.

The grant was the initial gift toward a traditional brick-and-mortar flower shop that will employ people transitioning out of homelessness year-round. The flower shop is expected to open in August.

The new Curbside Flowers shop, located at 522 N. Classen Boulevard, will operate as a full service flower shop providing delivery, pre-orders, a small retail shop and event florals.

In order to help support the opening of the flower shop, Curbside is currently seeking additional donations, which can be made on their website.

The organization will also be launching a Go Fund Me campaign this summer to help collect donations to purchase a floral delivery vehicle and equipment for the shop.

For more information about The Curbside Chronicle, visit TheCurbsideChronicle.org. To learn more about the Father’s Day campaign, visit CurbsideFlowers.org.