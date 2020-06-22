Cristo Rey Student Application deadline set for July 15

The City Sentinel Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School – Cristo Rey OKC – is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year, most notably for the incoming freshman class as well as a limited number of transfer applications for grades 10 and 11, until July 15. A college preparatory private school, Cristo Rey OKC focuses its efforts on offering a faith-based education, sliding scale tuition and an exclusive Corporate Work Study Program.

“Cristo Rey OKC offers a unique, educational opportunity for students who desire college preparatory classes, but could not otherwise afford one,” Cristo Rey OKC President Chip Carter said. “Our meticulous curriculum paired with our Corporate Work Study Program, where students have the opportunity to earn the majority of their own tuition, sets our students up to succeed today, in college and in their future careers.”

Tuition starts at $50 per month, based on a family’s ability to pay. Interested students can apply online or by printing off an application at CristoReyOKC.org/admissions.

“In addition to our Corporate Work Study Program, Cristo Rey OKC offers free tutoring, college counseling, small class sizes, extracurricular activities including a variety of sports and clubs and more,” Carter continued.

Learn more about Cristo Rey OKC, take a virtual tour and hear from some of Cristo Rey OKC’s current students at CristoReyOKC.org

About Cristo Rey Oklahoma City: Cristo Rey OKC Catholic High School is a Catholic learning community that educates young people of limited economic means to become men and women of faith, knowledge, purpose and service. A member of the national Cristo Rey Network of 37 schools, Cristo Rey OKC combines rigorous academics with real-world work experience, seeking to prepare their students for success in college and life. As part of Cristo Rey’s unique Corporate Work Study Program, students work one day a week in professional settings, earning a majority of their own tuition.