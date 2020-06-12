The City Sentinel

Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic School will honor student success on September 10

Darla Shelden Story by on June 12, 2020 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
CristoRey OKC logo

Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School (Cristo Rey OKC) moved its annual fundraising event to September. The “Evening of Royals” promises to be a memorable affirmation of the school and its students. Established in 2018, Cristo Rey OKC guides students to prepare for the “real world” with a combination of academics and work.

The City Sentinel Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School (Cristo Rey OKC) will commemorate the success of their students while enjoying “An Evening of Royals” on Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. This is the private high school’s second annual celebration of students, donors and corporate work study partners.

We are really proud of these students and they deserve to be celebrated,” Cristo Rey OKC President Chip Carter said. “This evening allows us to recognize special individuals including students, staff, faculty and community members who support our mission.”

An Evening of Royals will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and celebratory program at 7 p.m. Co-chaired by Bob and Heather Ross, this event will also include honoring Judy Love as the recipient of the Cristo Rey OKC Legacy Award.

We are deeply grateful to Judy and proud to recognize her for being such an integral part of the Cristo Rey OKC (https://www.cristoreyokc.org/) launch in 2018 and our school’s early success,” Carter continued. “Judy has been nothing short of miraculous for our school and has done so much for the Oklahoma City community, much more than people know.”

Cristo Rey officials, in the press release, said, “We would like to extend our appreciation to all of our 2020 sponsors including our Faith Sponsor, Bridges Health, and our Knowledge Sponsor, the Inasmuch Foundation. Our Purpose Sponsors include Christ the King Catholic Church, Dana and Ronald Hill, Love’s Travel Stops, Maguire O’Hara Construction, Sue and Chris Neuberger, Stella Nova and the Oklahoma Blood Institute. BancFirst and the First National Bank of Oklahoma are our Service Sponsors. Friends of Cristo Rey include Peggy and Kevin Corbett, Debbie and Greg Downs, Lisa and Bentley Edmonds, Kim and Chris Harrell, Jones PR, Fitzgerald Associates Architects, Karen and Martin Smith, Smith and Pickel Construction and Lee Anne and Renzi Stone.”

For more information about this event, visit cristoreyokc.org

NOTE: Patrick B. McGuigan contributed to this report.
Chip Carter is president of Cristo Rey OKC, and will be part of a celebration honoring Judy Love for her support of the school and lifelong leadership in the community.


Chip Carter is president of Cristo Rey OKC, and will be part of a celebration honoring Judy Love for her support of the school and lifelong leadership in the community.

Judy Love is the guest of honor for the 2020 “Evening of Royals” benefitting Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School. Bob and Heather Ross will preside over the event on September 10.

Judy Love is the guest of honor for the 2020 “Evening of Royals” benefitting Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School. Bob and Heather Ross will preside over the event on September 10.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Click For Western Concepts
Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes