Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic School will honor student success on September 10

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School (Cristo Rey OKC)

will commemorate the success of their students while enjoying “An Evening of Royals” on Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club. This is the private high school’s second annual celebration of students, donors and corporate work study partners.

“

We are really proud of these students and they deserve to be celebrated,” Cristo Rey OKC President Chip Carter said. “This evening allows us to recognize special individuals including students, staff, faculty and community members who support our mission.”

An Evening of Royals will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and celebratory program at 7 p.m. Co-chaired by Bob and Heather Ross, this event will also include honoring Judy Love as the recipient of the Cristo Rey OKC Legacy Award.

“

We are deeply grateful to Judy and proud to recognize her for being such an integral part of the Cristo Rey OKC (

) launch in 2018 and our school’s early success,” Carter continued. “Judy has been nothing short of miraculous for our school and has done so much for the Oklahoma City community, much more than people know.”

Cristo Rey officials, in the press release, said, “We would like to extend our appreciation to all of our 2020 sponsors including our Faith Sponsor, Bridges Health, and our Knowledge Sponsor, the Inasmuch Foundation. Our Purpose Sponsors include Christ the King Catholic Church, Dana and Ronald Hill, Love’s Travel Stops, Maguire O’Hara Construction, Sue and Chris Neuberger, Stella Nova and the Oklahoma Blood Institute. BancFirst and the First National Bank of Oklahoma are our Service Sponsors. Friends of Cristo Rey include Peggy and Kevin Corbett, Debbie and Greg Downs, Lisa and Bentley Edmonds, Kim and Chris Harrell, Jones PR, Fitzgerald Associates Architects, Karen and Martin Smith, Smith and Pickel Construction and Lee Anne and Renzi Stone.”