ART LOVERS and Art LIKERS: Check out your options, and Staycation your way through Paseo!

The City Sentinel, Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to hold the safety of their visitors, artists and merchants as a top priority. With that in mind, the Paseo will not host its monthly gallery walk tonight (Friday, June 5), but ask you to consider dining in the Paseo on First Friday and beyond.

Most of the restaurants are open and all are following recommended safety procedures, but the Paseo businesses are limiting their exposure to the public and it’s best to contact them directly for their operating procedures.

Join pretty well and Poetic City virtually from the balcony of the Paseo Plunge from 7-9 p.m.

“We were extremely pleased with the May First Friday From Home event,” said Amanda Bleakley, executive director of the Paseo Arts Association, in her regular press release, sent to The City Sentinel. “We raised nearly $6,000 which is being distributed to 31 Paseo employees who were out of work, and many still remain so.” This newspaper covered the “From Home” event in both print and online.

The PAA partnered with The House Helps to program the streaming event that was the first of its kind for the district. The community can find updates and ways to support Paseo merchants by visiting thepaseo.org, including how to make reservations, order curbside takeout and delivery and where to shop online.

After five years on Paseo Drive, Prairie Arts Collective will be moving on June 1 to a new location one block east at 3110 N. Walker Avenue. Their new studio and stained-glass workshop will be a relaxed, larger open space dedicated to stained glass artists and enthusiasts. The new retail gallery will be a unique art space with curated collectibles, women’s fashion, art and gifts.

Humankind Hospitality has commissioned a new art installation in front of their latest concept, FRIDA Southwest. Designed by Fitzsimmons Architects, the ropes tethered to the restaurant and ground signify our interconnection with each other. It is not permanent, so go by and see it while you can.

We are journalists at this newspaper, but we readily confess we are NOT neutral or objective when it comes to Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination.

The Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. A wide range of galleries, ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.