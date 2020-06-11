Aaron Collins named as Superintendent of Metro Technology Centers

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Metro Technology Centers has announced that Aaron Collins will become its new superintendent beginning July 1. Collins will replace retiring superintendent, Bob Parrish, who served in that role for three years.

With over 20 years’ experience in education serving as a teacher, coach, and building administrator, Collins comes to Metro Tech after serving as superintendent at Fulton County Schools in Kentucky for seven years.

With the assistance of the Oklahoma State School Board Association (OSSBA), Metro Tech’s seven member board vetted candidates from a nationwide search, while incorporating local perspectives.

According to the press release, over 5000 business and community leaders as well as Metro Tech employees were asked to respond to a stakeholder survey regarding the qualifications necessary to fill that leadership position.

Collins is a 1999 graduate of Oklahoma Christian University and received the School of Education Distinguished Alumni Award in 2014.

His experience includes extensive service in Workforce Development in West Kentucky and was instrumental in creating the state and nationally recognized Four Rivers Career Academy; training local community members for job opportunities as well as creating a Welding Certificate program for Fulton County Detention Center inmates.

For his efforts he was awarded the Regional Educators President’s Award from West Kentucky Community and Technical College in February.

“I am grateful for this opportunity and look forward to meeting and working with the students, families, local businesses and the faculty and staff of Metro Technology Centers,” said Collins.

I want to thank the Metro Technology Centers Board of Education for their leadership, their vision of preparing for students for life, and their commitment to continuous improvement.

“At the heart of Metro Technology Centers is a holistic approach to education that embraces every student and meets the needs of our students and provides support to faculty, staff and our community,” Collins added. “That approach will grow career and technology training in the Oklahoma City metro area. Metro Technology Centers will continue to look for ways to support our community, and our students will leave highly skilled and prepared to help spur our local economy.”

Metro Tech Board President, Matt Latham stated, “Our board is excited about the future of Metro Tech and the hire of Aaron Collins as our next Superintendent. After a nationwide search, we yielded a pool with a plethora of incredibly qualified candidates.

“Following thorough deliberation and multiple rounds of interviews, we ended our search by voting unanimously to approve Aaron Collins’s contract,” Latham said. “We look forward to working with Superintendent Collins to provide the highest quality of training for our students and our local business community.”

Collins holds an Education Specialist and Masters of Science Degree in Instructional Leadership from Tennessee Technological University and is completing his Dissertation at Tennessee State University.

Collins is passionate about education and empowering others to do their best. In his free time, he enjoys playing basketball as well as golf and traveling with his family.

Metro Tech announced that the 2020 Superintendent Student of the Year winners are Andrew Lewis and Daniel Vargas. Each recipient receives a $1000 cash award from the Metro Tech Foundation for showing exemplary leadership and character qualities, as well as being high quality representatives of Metro Tech’s mission and values.

In its fifth decade of leadership, Metro Tech serves the workforce and economic development needs of a 114+ square mile area; encompassing segments of South OKC, Northeast OKC and the Downtown central business district.

In its fifth decade, Metro Technology Centers has four campuses offering full time career training programs and customized business training solutions in south, northeast, and the downtown central business districts of Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit metrotech.edu.