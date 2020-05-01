Youth Climate Strike Oklahoma launches “Healing Our Heads & Hearts” mutual aid fund

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Youth Climate Strike Oklahoma has recently turned their efforts to address another crisis. the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization has created the “Healing Our Heads & Hearts” Mutual Aid fund and online resource guide to provide accessible mental healthcare resources.

In looking for ways to help the community through the pandemic, members of the organization noticed there was a lack of mutual aid in Oklahoma dedicated toward mental health

“Many people have lost their income due to Coronavirus and are unable to afford mental health treatment,” organizers said. “We decided this was the most effective way to help our community at this time.”

Youth Climate Strike Oklahoma, a grassroots movement of young people fighting to end the climate crisis, is currently made up of a team of eleven high school, middle school, and early college age individuals.

The group is partnering with Sierra Club Oklahoma, Sunrise Movement OKC, March for Our Lives Oklahoma, High School Democrats of Oklahoma, and others in this joint effort.

As Youth Climate Strike Oklahoma reaches out to other local organizations and mental health professionals to collaborate on this project, they are asking for the public’s support.

The Mutual Aid funds raised will provide access to the Internet, therapy, medication, and whatever else individuals might need. Funds will be distributed on a case-by-case basis.

People can either donate to the fund or fill out an application to receive assistance online.

The Youth Climate Strike Oklahoma website features a resource guide that offers information such as self-care tips, hotlines, entertainment resources for kids, webinars, and group sessions.

The Youth Climate Strike movement began in August of 2018 when 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg led weekly Friday school strikes for the climate in front of the Swedish Parliament. The US Youth Climate Strike along with over 150 international groups soon followed.

Youth Climate Strike Oklahoma is looking for passionate young Oklahomans to help lead the fight for “climate justice” in the Sooner state. To become a team member, click here.

To donate or apply to the Healing Our Heads & Hearts Mutual Aid fund, visit oklahoma.youthclimatestrikeus.org.

For more information, call Jade Tyra at 808-446-6293 or Doran Walters at 405-886-5095, or email oklahoma@youthclimatestrikeus.org.