Thompson and Wallace guide measure to passage easing curbside sales and delivery of liquor

Staff Report

A convenience to Oklahoma consumers born out of the pandemic will be allowed to remain in place. The measure, by Sen Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, and Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, allows curbside sales or home deliveries of beer, wine and spirits to continue. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed Senate Bill 1928 into law Thursday.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) allowed restaurants, grocery and liquor stores to serve customers through curbside service and delivery. I’ve talked to many citizens who really appreciated the convenience and didn’t want to see it end. This measure will allow that service to continue,” Thompson said.

“It’s another important step in continuing to modernize Oklahoma’s liquor laws, offering more choices to consumers.”

In final Senate consideration, the new law garnered a 39-6 bipartisan majority. On the House side, the final passage came through a 74-17 affirmative vote.

In a statement to The City Sentinel newspaper, Sen. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, praised her colleagues, saying:

“I appreciate the diligence Sen. Thompson and Rep. Wallace showed in working this measure through the process in a session where, at times, it was hard to get enough attention paid to sensible and incremental reforms. This new law, signed by our governor, is another sign that even in difficult times members of the Legislature can find ways to advance the public interest.”

Under S.B. 1928, delivery or curbside service of beer, wine or spirits would have to be provided by the establishment holding the license—third party companies cannot deliver those products. Restaurants, grocery and convenience stores can only provide curbside sales or home delivery of beer or wine. Liquor stores can provide that service for beer, wine and spirits.

“We found during the COVID-19 pandemic that this practice worked well and posed no additional public safety problems for law enforcement or anyone else in the general public,” Wallace said. “This will allow this ease of commerce to continue in the future, and it’s a welcome addition to the services we allow consumers and our small business owners.”

NOTE: Pat McGuigan, publisher of The City Sentinel newspaper, contributed to this report.