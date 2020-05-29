ReMerge taps Jenna Morey as new executive director

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – ReMerge has announced that Jenny Morey will become its new executive director. Morey will take over upon the retirement of Terri Woodland on June 1. Woodland has served as the organization’s leader since its founding in 2011.

ReMerge is an alternative to incarceration for high-risk, high-need moms with non-violent charges in Oklahoma County that restores mothers and families through a comprehensive diversion program of treatment, recovery, and hope.

Morey comes to ReMerge from Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma where she served as Vice President of Workforce Development. Prior to joining Goodwill, Morey led state efforts to expand apprenticeship and work-based learning opportunities under the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development and, before that, spent nearly a decade working with international nonprofits.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team at ReMerge and be a part of an organization that helps mothers facing incarceration transform their lives,” said Morey. “The impact of ReMerge’s work reverberates through generations and I am honored to bring my passion, experience, and energy to the organization’s dedicated staff, board, and community supporters.

“Together, we will build upon ReMerge’s successful history and amplify our reach and ability to improve the lives of the women we serve,” Morey added.

ReMerge provides individualized services to “remove barriers and break the intergenerational cycles of incarcerations, addiction, and poverty.”

“Jenna brings to ReMerge a strong background in workforce development and social enterprise,” Board chair Bevan Stockdell stated. “Stable employment and wages that can support a family are critical for the lifetime success of our graduates.

“We are particularly excited about Jenna’s ability to create supportive employment opportunities at ReMerge and build upon our relationships with Fair Chance Employers in the city.”

With a new building and executive director, ReMerge is excited to begin a new chapter in serving women and children throughout central Oklahoma, says Stockdell.

Last winter Remerge moved to a new location at 823 N Villa. The property includes a gym, conference rooms, a full kitchen and dining area, an education and job training room, a living-room space, a daycare and a large group therapy room. More than doubling the space at the prior facility, the new building is over 19,000 square feet accommodating 75 women and 20 staff.

The building is connected to Positive Tomorrows, a school for children experiencing homelessness, by a large outdoor courtyard. It is also close by other service providers dealing with homelessness and mental health.

According to the website, for around the same annual cost of incarceration, ReMerge is able to provide comprehensive services taht result in lower recidivism, higher rates of family reunification, and long-term success within the community.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the interest of keeping the community safe and healthy, ReMerge postponed their Building Dedication and Grand Opening, scheduled for March 27.

For more information visit remergeok.org or call 405-208-7206