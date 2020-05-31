Photo Gallery – May 30-31 Property Damage on Classen Boulevard
Story by Darla Shelden
on May 31, 2020 .
“Gannon,” proprietor of “The Saucee Sicilian” on Classen Boulevard, briefly discussed damage to his business on Sunday morning, May 31. The damage took place overnight May 30-31. Gannon was one of a cluster of businesses south of N.W. 18 and Classen that suffered exterior damages.
Photos and Notes by Patrick B. McGuigan
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Saturday, as the sun lowered in the western sky, a demonstration took place to protest of the death, several days earlier, of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrators protested his death and that of other African-American men while in police custody over recent years.
Into the night on Saturday, May 30, unknown individuals traveling south from a demonstration at the corner of N.W. 23 and Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City tossed bricks through the windows of several businesses.
Police had arrested more than two dozen people as a result of the events of May 30 and the early morning on May 31.
The City Sentinel visited some of the damaged buildings on Sunday morning, May 31, to take photographs and talk with proprietors of the small business locations along Classen which suffered damages.
Demonstrations continued in Oklahoma City on Sunday afternoon, May 31.
A flower shop south of the corner of N.W. 18 and Classen Boulevard was in a block hit with serious window damage the night of Saturday, May 30. Several storefront windows were destroyed, a glass door was also damaged.
Inside a flower shop along Classen Boulevard is evidence of the damage done overnight (May 30-31) at several businesses.
Several buildings along Classen Boulevard, including this one, suffered exterior damage overnight May 30-31. The damage by unknown individuals came after a late evening demonstration at the corner of N.W. 23 St. and Classen Boulevard.
The Ace Bindery on Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City suffered exterior damage overnight on May 30-31, including to windows facing the busy thoroughfare.
As Oklahoma protests focused on the death of George Floyd came on the weekend of May 30-31,
several storefront windows were shattered on Classen Boulevard south of N.W. 18 Street in Oklahoma City,