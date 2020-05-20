Oklahoma Democrats to host Virtual Delegate Selection Convention on June 6

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Democratic Party (ODP) will host the upcoming Virtual Delegate Selection Convention on Saturday, June 6. That day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. delegates will be elected to the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Convention which will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the week of August 17.

During the Oklahoma Convention, delegates, alternates, members of standing committees, electors and the DNC Committeeman and Committeewoman will be elected.

Oklahoma has been allotted 43 delegates and 3 alternates.

Vice President Joe Biden will receive 21 delegates

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders will receive 13 delegates

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren will receive 1 delegate

Mayor Bloomberg will receive 2 delegates.

Oklahoma Democrats will elect 37 delegates on June 6.

Elections will be conducted in the order listed:

District Level Delegates Election of National Committeeman Election of National Committeewoman PLEOs (Party leaders, elected officials) At-Large Delegates Alternates Standing Committee Members Delegation Chair Pages Electors

The following six ODP delegates have already been certified by the DNC:

Alicia Andrews – State Chair

Dave Ratcliff – Vice Chair

Gov. David Walters – National Committeeman

Kalyn Free – National Committeewoman

Kendra Horn – Congresswoman CD5

Joshua Harris-Till – President of Young Democrats of America

Leaders of the Oklahoma Democratic Party include Alicia Andrews, Oklahoma Democratic State Party Chair; Scott Hamilton, Executive Director; Andrew Rickel, Data VAN (Voter Activation Network) & IT Director; and Angela Allmond, Communications & Digital Director.

“We are happy to announce that our emergency plan for the Convention was approved and we can go ahead with our Virtual Convention on June 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Hamilton. “If you’re a state delegate, you should receive more information including your ballot soon if you have not already.”

For the virtual convention there are three options for ballots to be cast: Electronic ballots will be sent to the email on file with the Oklahoma Democratic Party. Mail in ballots must be postmarked by May 29. Phone in ballots can be called in on June 6 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 405-427-3366.

The public may participate in the ODP virtual convention on Facebook at Facebook.com/okdemocrats and on YouTube at okdemocrats.org/youtube.

The original Oklahoma Democratic delegate selection plan can be found here.

The last day to register to vote in the Primary Election is June 5 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on June 24.

The statewide Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, June 30. To view all candidates running for office in the primary, click here.

Early voting will be held on Thursday, June 25 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and on Saturday, June 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

“We aren’t slowing down,’ said Hamilton. “There is so much at stake this November. We understand that times are tough for many right now. If you aren’t as involved as you’d like to be, know that we’re still here fighting for you and we’ll be here when you’re ready to get back on board.”

Watch the Oklahoma Democratic Party Virtual Delegate Selection Convention on Facebook.com/okdemocrats or okdemocrats/youtube or for more information, visit okdemocrats.org.