Donated pet food available for Oklahoma families impacted by COVID-19

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. — With the help of GreaterGood and the Humane Society of Tulsa, the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry has donated hundreds of pounds of pet food all across the state to pet owners in need.

The GreaterGood websites bring together communities that care, giving the public the power to make a difference in the world through every day actions such as shopping at a GreaterGood store. Through one of their many cause sites, the public generates funding that benefits people, pets and the planet.

As a registered fundraiser for GreaterGood.org, GreaterGood has funded more than $60 million in charitable donations.

In total, 54 pallets of pet food, including dry cat food, dry dog food, canned cat food and canned dog food, were distributed all across Oklahoma.

Pallets have been distributed based on the need for food in the area, according to program organizers.

“We are very, very appreciative of the donations made to ensure pet owners have the necessary supplies to provide for their pets in this time,” said Dr. Alicia Gorcyzca-Southerland, veterinarian for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.

The Humane Society of Tulsa is a member of the Coalition for Tulsa Pets, a collaborative effort which includes Tulsa Animal Welfare and Tulsa Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The coalition’s mission is to promote a community plan aimed at increasing the live release rate at Tulsa Animal Welfare as well as providing comprehensive and sustainable services for the pets in the Tulsa community.

If you, or someone you know, is in need of assistance, contact the number specific to your area of the state.

Locations include:

Central Oklahoma: Pet Food Pantry of OKC, 405-664-2858 or info@petfoodpantryokc.org

SE Oklahoma: Pittsburg Co. Emergency Management, 918-423-5655

NE Oklahoma: Humane Society of Tulsa, 918-495-DOGS (3647)

SW Oklahoma

• Humane Society of Lawton-Comanche County Patti Ross, 580-713-9297

• Canadian County – Andrew Skidmore, Emergency Manager, 580-651-6600 (El Reno)

• Comanche County – Geronimo Animal Control, 580-353-5511 (Geronimo)

• Cotton County – Karla Estchiti, Walters Emergency Manager, 580-351-4300

• Greer County – Mangum Animal Control, 580-782-3382 (Mangum)

• Jackson County – Jeremy Calloway, Altus Animal Control, 580-481-2285 (Altus)

• McClain County – Kristi Smith, Wayne Emergency Manager, 405-449-3451 (Wayne)

• Stephens County – Duncan’s Christians Concerned, Gary Curtis, 580-255-3648

• Tillman County – Roy Gonzales, Frederick Animal Control, 580-305-3404

NW Oklahoma

• Main Contact: Enid SPCA, 580-233-1325 or info@enidspca.org

• Ellis County- Russell Miller, 580-334-0275 or elliscoemd@aol.com

To donate to GreaterGood and help pet owners in the future, visit their website at greatergood.com and click on the ‘Get Involved’ tab.