U.S. News ranks Classen SAS High School at Northeast Oklahoma’s top high school



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast ranked first on the U.S. News and World Report 2020 list of Best Oklahoma High Schools and among the top 100 high schools in the nation.

“This accomplishment shines a bright light on the commitment to excellence demonstrated by our students, staff and families,” said Scot McAdoo. “It’s an honor to serve as principal for such an amazing group of students and educators.”

U.S. News and World Report ranks high schools based on these six indicators: college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, performance of underserved students, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate.

According to the press release, Classen SAS at Northeast eclipsed other Oklahoma high schools with an overall score of 99.53 out of a possible 100.

A member of the Oklahoma City Public School System (OKCPS), Classen SAS @Northeast has an enrollment of 661 students and serves grades 9-12.

Ninety-three percent of students graduate and 94 percent took at least one Advanced Placement exam for potential college credit, the release stated.

“Classen SAS at Northeast has a strong Arts and STEM focus, drawing students from throughout the Oklahoma City area,” said District 4 Board Member Mark Mann. “Their high standards and rigorous curriculum have put them in the top tier of Oklahoma high schools for years, and we look forward to their continued success.”

In coordination with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm, U.S. News ranked approximately 17,790 public high schools out of more than 24,000 reviewed, according to the website.

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel stated, “I am proud of the students and faculty at Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast. Oklahoma City Public Schools strive for greatness in all we do, and their position at the top of this prestigious list is a reflection of that.

“We were thrilled that our Pathway to Greatness initiative was able to expand the number of seats available for the CSAS program, and we look forward to its continued growth and success,” McDaniel added.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is a multi-cultural district serving approximately 45,000 students. The students are educated throughout 33 neighborhood elementary schools, 13 middle schools, 9 high schools, 2 alternative schools and 9 charter schools located within 135.5 square miles in central Oklahoma.

For a detailed explanation of the U.S. News ranking methodology, read the Best High Schools Technical Appendix.