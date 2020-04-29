Tulsa Ballet to stream Shibuya Blues and Extremely Close performances live

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

TULSA, OK – Tulsa Ballet will present a double bill of Shibuya Blues, an abstract piece about one of the busiest districts in Tokyo, and Extremely Close, by choreographer Alejandro Cerrudp. Both performances will stream live on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, May 2 at 12 p.m. (CST) on the Tulsa Ballet YouTube channel.

Shibuya Blues by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, choreographer of Vendetta, a Mafia Story, will be the first piece of this live stream.

Since its 2017 World Premiere in Studio K, Shibuya Blues has become a staple of Tulsa Ballet’s repertoire. It was presented to both audience and critical acclaim in 2018 in New York at The Joyce Theater, and in 2019 was part of Tulsa Ballet’s Italy, Spain and Switzerland tour.

Ochoa, hailed by Pointe Magazine as “… the most in-demand female choreographer of our times,” said she was inspired by entering an unknown city for the first time, feeling lost and overwhelmed by how the city works almost like a machine, taking the time to understand how the system works.

The second work of the evening will be Extremely Close by Alejandro Cerrudo, one of the most watched dance makers of his generation.

Originally created for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in 2007, Extremely Close begins with a blanket of white feathers surrounding the stage and is set to piano music by Philip Glass and Dustin O’Halloran, according to the press release.

Tulsa World once described the performance as a, “…somber piece, dealing with the concept of loss, of death, of fragility, of memory.”

Viewers will be able to experience the spectacular pre-recorded ballets free of charge, wherever YouTube U.S. is available. These performances will only be available to watch while they are live.

Tulsa Ballet Artistic Director Marcello Angelini will be available for questions during the May 1 performance via the stream live chat.

Viewers can subscribe to the Tulsa Ballet YouTube account to be notified 30 minutes prior to the performance, as well as sign up for an email one hour prior to the live-stream through tulsaballet.org.

With a roster of some of the best choreographers in the world, Tulsa Ballet brings the finest works in classical and contemporary dance to the Oklahoma stage. A multi-cultural roster of twenty eight highly skilled professional dancers, representing nine states and fourteen countries, come together through the Tulsa Ballet’s challenging and varied repertoire.

For sixty years, Tulsa Ballet annually entertains more than 40,000 individuals, presenting a selection of classical ballets, contemporary works and premieres to children and adults in Oklahoma.

For instruction on how to stream the Shibuya Blues and Extremely Close performances through your SmartTV, click here. For more information, visit tulsaballet.org.