Rose State College Foundation launches Student Relief Fund

The City Sentinel Staff Report

The Rose State College Foundation Board has approved a Student Relief Fund to assist Rose State students needing financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will provide internet access for students, cover a portion of unpaid classes for the spring semester and other immediate needs of students.

“The Foundation Board is committed to supporting students who are needing financial assistance, at this time,” Rose State Foundation Executive Director Cindy Mikeman said. “It’s important for students to complete the spring semester and enroll in virtual summer classes at Rose State College and it is our hope that students will complete their education without any barriers.”

One need to be addressed by this relief fund is internet access. Rose State (https://www.rose.edu/) moved all class delivery to an online platform for the remainder of the spring semester and will continue through summer 2020. At least 50 to 75 Rose State students have been identified as not having internet access in their homes. The college has loaned laptops to those students and will allow use of the relief fund to assist with internet access at private residences to ensure the students have every opportunity to complete their college work.

Students interested in taking advantage of the fund will be required to fill out an application which will be reviewed by a committee for student selection. The application can be found on the Rose State website here (www.rose.edu/studentrelief).

The COVID-19 student relief fund has been established to support students. The need is great and community support is encouraged to ensure a seamless educational journey for our students. Donate to the relief fund at www.rose.edu/studentrelief.

Another benefit to struggling students will come after today (April 20) in the form of $256 as part of the CARES Act. The students must be enrolled at Rose State at the time to take advantage of this funding.

On Friday (April 17), Rose State staff organized a special effort, providing food boxes and personal hygiene items in a program organized with the Regional Food Bank.



About Rose State College: Rose State is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs and among the lowest cost of tuition in the State of Oklahoma.