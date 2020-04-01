OK Humane raises funds with “Stay Home With Your Pet” shirts

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma Humane Society is raising funds by selling “Stay Home With Your Pet” shirts while social distancing practices are in place. T-shirts can be purchased at okhumane.org.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is state’s largest animal rescue and is entirely donor funded and foster-based. Its mission is to end the needless euthanasia of dogs and cats in the state of Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Humane Society is open and working to save animals during this time, but needs the public’s support to help to continue.

While practicing safe social distancing, Oklahoma residents are encouraged to support OK Humane by purchasing a custom OK Humane “Stay Home With Your Pet” shirt or sweatshirt.

Two designs are available for dog and cat lovers alike, with a creative design that lets everyone know where their priorities are. Both designs are available in short sleeve shirts and crew neck sweatshirts, multiple colors, and youth sizes.

The purchase of a t-shirt means that “residents can work from home in comfort with the peace of mind that they are supporting Oklahoma rescue efforts,” according to the press release, which asks, “After all, don’t you just want to stay home with your pet?”

A post on the OK Humane Facebook page says:

“As we are all adjusting to life with more time at home, a lot of us have probably enjoyed the extra hours with our furry family members. Just because life seems to be in temporary slow-motion for us, the dogs and cats of our state are still filling up shelters and rescues in full force.

The daily operations of the Oklahoma Humane Society are still needed to care for our community’s dog and cat population. We’re asking our animal-loving neighbors to consider purchasing one of these shirts to show your support of OK Humane. They come in two designs, (for our dog and cat lovers respectively), multiple colors, and are available in crew neck sweat shirts and youth sizes. Please follow the links below to purchase yours, and maybe matching ones for your whole family. Our companion animals are so important in times of distress and we want everyone to experience the joy of being home when you have a dog or cat to greet you. Until then friends, stay safe and love your people and pets alike. Much love, OK Humane.”

To order a Stay At Home With Your Dog shirt, click here.

To order a Stay At Home With Your Cat shirt, click here.

“Along with all of you, we at the Oklahoma Humane Society have been grappling with how to best prepare for the impact of COVID-19,” said Dana McCrory, OK Humane President & CEO. “In the face of so much unknown, we are clear about this: Our top priority is the health and safety of our staff, donors, animals, fosters, volunteers — and the community at large.”

“OK Humane is open and we have many wonderful dogs, and cats looking for a home or a foster home. While our operation hours are normal, we are increasing efforts to prevent the spread of any illness — asking staff to stay home when they are ill, reducing the number of large groups visiting the adoption center, prioritizing a plan to mitigate public contact at the Spay+ Neuter Clinic, moving to virtual meetings, assigned working spaces and of course cleaning and sanitizing surfaces regularly,” McCrory added.

“During uncertain times, it’s a good reminder to have an emergency plan in place if you are no longer able to care for your pets. This includes ensuring pets are wearing proper identification, identifying a friend or family member who can help in case you get sick, and having extra animal food and supplies on hand. These preparations can also be helpful if there is a need to stay in your home for an extended period of time.

“I want to assure you that we are monitoring the situation closely and following the advice from public health officials,” McCrory continued. “We have a multi-phased plan ready to implement if or when the need arises. The health and well-being of the animals in our care, OK Humane staff and the communities we serve is always our top priority.

An independent 501(c)3 non-profit that receives no government funding or tax dollars, OK Humane has a low-cost spay and neuter clinic, a neonate nursery, and a relocation program, among several other initiatives, to help increase the state’s live-release rate of animals from local shelters.

If you’re interested in adopting a dog or cat as part of your family, call the Adoption Center at 405-607-0586. For updates, visit the OK Humane Facebook page. For more information, visit okhumane.org.