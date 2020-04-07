Free Garden-in-Place starter kits for kids offered by Myriad Gardens and Scissortail Park

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – While many education programs and public events are on hold in Oklahoma City, the education, programming and horticultural staff at Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park have created the Garden In Place program which offers free seed starting kits for local children and their families.

The kits offer educational and entertaining activities about the art and science of growing plants while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Three types of kits will be available with supplies to grow three individual plants.

The first is a Springtime kit, which includes an Easter egg filled with seed paper. The kit will be available on Friday, April 10.

A Salsa Garden kit will be available Friday, April 17 and includes all materials to grow tomatoes, cilantro and sweet peppers.

On Friday, April 24 a Pollinator Garden kit will be offered for growing zinnia, marigold and fennel plants to attract bees and butterflies.

A QR code will be provided with links to step-by-step instructions, related activities and videos of the kits being assembled. While supplies last – check out social media for live updates – @myriadgardens and @scissortailpark on Twitter.

“Although this is an uncertain time for all of us, we remain committed to our mission of offering quality programs to our community,” said Maureen Heffernan, executive director for the Gardens and the Park.

“Nature is always there whether for sanctuary, health or plant cultivation,” Heffernan added. “These kits are a wonderful way to introduce the simple process of starting seeds and growing plants at home.”

Kits will be available for drive-by pickup on a first come, first served basis from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in two locations: from the curb on the circle drive of the Crystal Bridge Conservatory, 301 W. Reno Avenue; and near the Boathouse entrance at Scissortail Park, 650 S Hudson Ave.

This project is sponsored by Tinker Federal Credit Union and Gray Blodgett & Company, PLLC.

As part of the Garden-In-Place initiative, members of the Myriad Botanical Gardens Public Events and Education departments are presenting the virtual event Botanical Broadcast, which will feature daily programs including experiments, crafts, activities, and playlists in support of a weekly garden-theme.

The goal is to reconnect with nature while offering learning opportunities for all ages, particularly school-age children who are at home.

The Pollinators segment will be available April 6-10, April 13-17 will focus on Ponds, and April 20-24 will focus on Wind and Light. Episodes with be posted to the Myriad Gardens social media platforms.

To donate to Garden-in-Place or other programs, consider making a gift online.

For more information on future Garden-in-Place kit release dates, visit myriadgardens.org and scissortailpark.org.