Experience Paseo May First Friday from Home

The City Sentinel Online

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District holds the safety of their visitors, artists and merchants as a top priority. With that in mind, the Paseo is excited to host First Friday From Home, a live stream of all the best things about Paseo — social distance style.

During the event, which will take place Friday, May 1, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Paseo will partner with The House Helps to raise money for district personnel who are now unemployed due to the pandemic. The goal is $10,000 and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to personnel through an application process, similar to a grant.

Donations can be made by visiting thehousehelps.org beginning Monday, April 27 through May 8. More good news: Paseo merchants are also getting involved by putting items up for sale with half or more of the proceeds going to the fund.

Paintings, fashion apparel, jewelry and gift certificates will be available for purchase and will be posted on the thehousehelps.org website. Follow the Paseo Arts District on all social media or check thepaseo.org for updates about the live stream event.

Additionally, The Paseo Arts District for this month’s First Friday is focused on a virtual gallery walk to take the place of the in-person strolls:

“Though we aren’t able to gather in the way we typically would at this time, you are invited to take a virtual stroll down the curved Paseo Drive and get your monthly dose of First Friday magic.

Stop in to your favorite galleries and meet the artists. Peruse the shelves of Literati Press, pick out a new spring ensemble from Eden or some super cute shoes from Betsy King. A Shoe Boutique.

Learn artist Carol Webster’s eco-printing technique using natural materials in the workshop of Brayer&Brush. Listen to live performances by Chase Kerby and Kyle Dillingham from the steps of the red “Flamenco” sculpture and powerful readings by Poetic City in the Studio Six courtyard.

The Paseo has put together an evening full of everything you miss most about visiting Oklahoma City’s unique arts destination, and they hope you will join the fun and support Paseo personnel.

The community can find updates and ways to support Paseo merchants by visiting thepaseo.org, including how to order curbside takeout and delivery and where to shop online, and by signing up for their e-newsletter at the bottom of the website.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. A wide range of galleries, ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.