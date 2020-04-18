Discovery Education celebrates 50 Ways to Earth Day through free virtual curriculum



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – To celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day on April 22, Discovery Education has created 50 educational, no-cost activities and events available to teachers, K-12 students, and families worldwide to participate in from their own homes.

Through Discovery Education’s 50 Ways to Earth Day website, students and families will learn about actions they can take to help protect the planet as they virtually meet people and explore places around the globe.

Participants will have the opportunity to go on Virtual Field Trips, and learn about issues that impact the earth.

Discovery Education is the global leader in standards-aligned digital curriculum resources, content, and professional learning for K-12 classrooms.

In addition to the 50 activities, Discovery Education is hosting four special live events from their partners at Animal Planet, Polar Bears International, and Major League Baseball.

Schedule of events on Wednesday, April 22:

9 a.m. CST – You Can Protect the Animals with Animal Planet’s Forrest Galante

This event will be the world premiere of a special message from Animal Planet’s EXTINCT OR ALIVE host Forrest Galante, who will share what it’s like to be a wildlife biologist, his passion for protecting animals, and some simple things students can do to make the world a better place for wildlife.

10 a.m. CST – A Live Earth Day Visit with Polar Bears (Elementary School Edition)

Students will meet a polar bear cub and learn the top ten facts about polar bears and some simple actions they can take to have a positive impact on the planet.



1 p.m. CST – MLB Green Goes Live!

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brent Suter will participate in a LIVE Twitter Chat on @DiscoveryEducation to discuss his passion for sustainability and the importance of caring for the environment. Suter graduated from Harvard University with a dual Environmental Science and Public Policy degree.



2 p.m. CST – Live Earth Day Visit with Polar Bears (Secondary School Edition):

Participating secondary school students will explore the world of polar bears and learn how to help protect their habitats while meeting a polar bear cub.

Discovery Education’s 50 Ways to Earth Day, assets are drawn from content partners like Discovery Channel, Major League Baseball, Polar Bears International, National Science Foundation, and the World Wildlife Fund.

Partner resources include:

Creating a Water Recycling Game Plan

The Minnesota Twins has been honored as the “greenest ballpark in America.” Participants in this activity will watch the “MLB Global Sustainability Challenge” video to learn how the Twins’ rainwater reuse program has helped them reuse more than 19 million gallons of water. The team has developed a game plan for using less water or collecting and recycling rainwater.

The “No Straw” Challenge

Participants in this activity will watch an excerpt from the Strawsdocumentary and meet 11-year-old Max who created a “No Straw Challenge.” They will then be challenged to come up with their own way to reduce the use of single-use plastics in their family or community, and reduce the billions of non-recyclable plastic straws that litter the streets and wash into the ocean.

Exploring the History of Earth Day

Participants will learn who actually started Earth Day and how many countries now celebrate it by watching Celebrate with DE: Earth Day. Students will explore the history of Earth Day, discover how different countries inspire environmental activism, and design a project that honors the planet and inspires others to do the same.

“Each year, Discovery Education has helped me observe Earth Day with my class,” said Emily Fagan, a 5th grade classroom teacher in North Carolina’s Buncombe County Schools. “While this year I can’t be with my students, I now have a lot of great options to engage my students in the 50th observance of this important anniversary.”

Covering topics from sustainability to the future of cities, Discovery Education’s corporate and community partners present students and families with quality, no-cost content that explores some of the most important topics today.

“Earth Day offers a unique opportunity to reflect on our place in the environment,” said Scott Kinney, Discovery Education’s President of K-12 Education. “Discovery Education is proud to collaborate with its content partners to provide these engaging, no-cost resources to students, teachers, and parents around the globe.”

These events and activities will also be available through the Discovery Education Experience on the 50 Ways to Earth Day Channel.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, Discovery Education is offering schools and school systems not currently using the company’s digital services free access to Discovery Education Experience.

Schools accepting this offer will have access to Discovery Education’s dynamic K-12 learning platform and its ready-to-use digital lesson plans, activities, and standards-aligned resources through the remainder of the school year.

Discovery Education is also offering a suite of no-cost resources for parents and caregivers called Daily DE that can be used at home.

For more information, visit Discovery Education’s comprehensive Virtual Learning resource website dedicated to helping educators adapt their instruction to meet today’s needs.

To see the entire list of no-cost Earth Day events and activities, visit the 50 Ways to Earth Day website. For more information, visit discoveryeducation.com.