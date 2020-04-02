Democratic National Convention pushed to August 17 due to coronavirus pandemic

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 2020 Democratic National Convention originally scheduled for the week July 13, has been rescheduled for August 17 – 20, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) event planners will use this additional time to determine the most appropriate venue for the event.

“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee. ”During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders.

“I have always believed that American innovation and ingenuity shine brightest during our darkest days, and for that reason, I’m confident our convention planning team and our partners will find a way to deliver a convention in Milwaukee this summer that places our Democratic nominee on the path to victory in November,” Solmonese added.

During the 2020 Democratic National Convention takes place, state Democrats delegates will nominate the next president and vice president of the United States in Wisconsin, a state that’s never before hosted a political party’s national convention.

At the convention, the Democratic Party also adopts the official Democratic Party platform as well as the rules and procedures governing party activities, including the nomination process for presidential candidates in the next election cycle.

The Democratic Party believes that this important battleground state is the perfect place to share their vision for a safer, stronger country and lift up the voices of the working families that the party fights for every day, according to the press release.

“The city of Milwaukee welcomed our convention team with open arms over a year ago when our convention planning first kicked off. We remain inspired by the people who live and work here, and we remain committed to hosting this historic moment in their hometown,” Solmonese said.

Ensuring the safety of the convention’s host community and all convention-goers has been—and always will remain—the top priority of the Democratic National Convention Committee, the release stated.

Convention planners will remain in constant communication with the local, state, and federal officials responsible for protecting public health and security, and will continue to follow their guidance, organizers said.

“Leadership means being able to adapt, and that’s exactly what our party is doing. The city of Milwaukee has been an incredible partner, especially over the past few weeks as we’ve confronted this global crisis, and we couldn’t be more committed to highlighting Wisconsin as a key battleground state, as it is at the center of so many of Trump’s broken promises,” said DNC Chair Tom Perez.

“Ultimately, the health and safety of our convention attendees and the people of Milwaukee is our top priority. And we will continue to be in contact with local, state, and federal health officials as we monitor this fluid situation” Perez added. “The Democratic Party is ready to defeat Donald Trump, the American people are ready to elect a Democratic president, and I have absolute confidence that our team is ready to deliver a successful convention for our nominee.”

As part of their contingency planning efforts, the Democratic National Convention Committee has confirmed that Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin Center District. and hotel accommodations in the surrounding area are available in August.

The convention planning team will use the coming weeks to explore all options to ensure nominating the next president of the United States is done without unnecessary risk to public health. These options include everything from adjusting the convention’s format to crowd size and schedule.

The Democratic National Convention Committee is comprised of experienced convention and event veterans. As they continue to monitor the coronavirus health crisis, and the impact it’s having on the country, they will continue to examine all options for the success of the convention that ensure the safety of any participants and the host city. As the convention’s plans are further finalized, more details will be made publicly available.

“I’m delighted that the DNC Convention has been moved to August,” said Scott Hamilton, Oklahoma Democratic Party Executive Director. “In the same way the Oklahoma Democratic Party had to cancel our in-person State Convention, putting the safety of Oklahoma Democrats first, the DNC has done that for the whole party. It shows tremendous leadership in the Party to have a contingency plan in place.

“The convention involves tens of thousands of people in hundreds of hotels from Milwaukee to Chicago,” said Hamilton. “To change the date and still make the Convention work is no small task. Oklahoma Democrats, and Democrats across the country, are pleased with this decision.”

For more information, visit demconvention.com.