Comanche Nation signs historic gaming compact with State of Oklahoma

The City Sentinel Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Below is a transcript of remarks made by Comanche Nation Chairman William Nelson, Sr. at a press conference announcing and signing an historic agreement between the Comanche Nation and the state with a new gaming compact.

“The Constitution of the United States gives authority of American Indian affairs to the federal government, not to the state governments. Just as the United States deals with states as governments, it also deals with American Indian Tribes, Nations and Townships as governments.

“Today, is a government to government agreement. For the record the Comanche Nation has had its own inherit place in the United States since time immemorial. Original lands that the Comanche Nation calls home is Texas, Oklahoma and throughout the Great Plains. The Comanche Nation is not a special interest group, individuals or some other type of non-governmental entity. The “Lords of the Plains” is who we are and will forever continue to be. The Comanche Nation stands as a Sovereign Government within the United States. The Comanche Nation has its own Constitution adopted in 1967.

“The Comanche Nation has its own Tax Commission, its own Court, its own Law Enforcement, its own Elections. The Comanche Nation looks upon past treaties of land affairs with the United States of America as Law of their presence today and for the future of its people. We are a Sovereign Nation within this Nation.

“The supreme power of the Comanche Nation is measured by its enrolled members who are eighteen years or older that are aptly named the Tribal Council. The stewards of the Tribal Council are the elected seven (7) Business Committee members that comprise of a Chairman, Vice Chair, Secretary/Treasurer and four (4) committee members. The legal quorum of five (5) Business Committee members have the stewardship power to enact governing legislation, negotiation and signature agreements.

“The legal quorum of the Comanche Nation Business Committee on Saturday April 18, 2020 did move to accept; Gaming Compact with the State of Oklahoma and the Comanche Nation. Resolution Number 56-2020 was called for and passed by legal quorum of: Chairman William Nelson, Sr., Vice Chair LaNora Parker, Secretary/Treasurer Robert Tippeconnie, Committee Member No. 1 June Sovo, Committee Member No. 2 Dianna Doyebi-Sovo, Committee Member No. 3 Ronald Red Elk and Committee Member No. 4 Clyde Narcomey. Our legal monthly meeting is continued for today, April 21, 2020 as approved by a Motion of Action on April 18, 2020.

“We are here at the State Capital of Oklahoma to finalize our business with the State of Oklahoma. Governor Stitt, Comanche Nation Business Committeeman June Sovo would like to share with you this day: A ceremonial of our people that will finalize our agreement between two (2) governments. May God (Tah Ahpu) share his grace of peace and discernment over our ancient ways of truth and goodness.”

The full gaming compact can be read here.

About the Comanche Nation: The Comanche Nation is located in Southwest Oklahoma, with headquarters located right outside of Lawton. The tribe currently has approximately 17,000 enrolled tribal members with 7,000 residing in the tribal jurisdictional area around the Lawton, Ft. Sill, and surrounding counties. In the late 1600’s and early 1700’s the tribe migrated from their Shoshone kinsmen onto the northern Plains, ultimately relocating in Oklahoma.

For more information about The Comanche Nation, visit comanchenation.com.