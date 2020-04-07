April’s First Gallery Walk was canceled, but virtual tour of new exhibit continues

Staff Report

A note from Publisher Pat McGuigan: Unable to make my customary visit to the Paseo Arts District for the First Friday Gallery Walk on April 3, I was … well, you know. I was not happy. But all is not lost, as this story, adapted from our April print edition of The City Sentinel newspaper, documents.

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District has the responsibility to ensure the safety of our visitors, artists and merchants. With that in mind, the April First Friday Gallery Walk was canceled as artists followed emergency declarations of the city and state to postpone group gathering and minimize contact to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

This is a challenging time for the Paseo’s restaurants and retailers. The community can find updates and ways to support Paseo merchants by visiting thepaseo.org, including how to order curbside takeout and delivery and where to shop online.

The Paseo Art Space’s April exhibit was installed as planned. However, instead of opening with a reception during First Friday and gallery hours open to the public, a virtual tour of the exhibit, and information about the artwork, will be available at thepaseo.org.

“Music that is organic ‘grows’ from the seed of an idea then develops into a different thing.”

The same could be said for the visual arts as discovered by five female artists who each explored their own “Organic Atmosphere.”

Annalisa Campbell, Kafie Carman, Jean Longo, Michelle Metcalfe and Carol Ann Webster present their findings at Paseo Art Space in April. As their idea seeds grew, so did thoughts on materials and imagery. From beeswax, bark, leaves and minerals, emerge an appreciation of life and friendship in the current atmosphere of uncertainty in our world.

[Mini-review: The art is magnificent, every color of the world in grand vistas and “close-ups” of plants and animals of all sorts – land, sea, sky and air! Realism, light touches of surrealism, something for all tastes in art. Take the time to visit thepaseo.org/organic-atmosphere for this wonderful tour a little longer than nine minutes.]

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

Ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere. Visit thepaseo.org, to find out how to order curbside takeout and delivery and where to shop online.

