An Easter Message from “Mr. McGuigan”

by Patrick B. McGuigan

Thursday, April 9, 2020

Dear Students (and readers and friends):

For as long as I can remember, I have loved to write, and to read.

And, since 1976 I have been – off and on, between or in the midst of other professional incarnations – a teacher.

Here is a message for spring, for Easter, to my students across the years:

I remember seeing you in the hallway, or at lunch, or on the playground (or on campus).

Your friendly smile always made me think of spring.

And now it is springtime, so I am thinking of you – when the birds chirp, or I hear a car driving in the distance, or the chatter of squirrels talking things over up in the trees.

In my backyard, I stand quietly in the sun, or in the rain, in the day or in the night.

I listen, and I hear you. And in my mind, I see you. And from my heart, I touch your heart.

When I was a young Daddy (back in 1981), Oklahoma writer Jimmy Webb wrote these words, and I share them now with you:

“I’ve had time to write a book, About the way you act and look

But I haven’t got a paragraph, Words are always getting in my way

Anyway, I love you. That’s all I have to tell you. That’s all I’ve got to say.”

Editor’s Note: This message first appeared on McGuigan’s personal Facebook page. He is publisher of The City Sentinel newspaper; the founder of CapitolBeatOK.com, an online news service; the author of three books and editor of seven; and a member of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. He is a certified teacher in 10 subject areas.