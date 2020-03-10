Sally’s List’s Birthday Bash set to celebrate 10 years of electing women candidates in Oklahoma

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

This story has been updated.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Thursday, April 2, the non-partisan organization, Sally’s List will celebrate 10 years of working to recruit, train, and help elect progressive women to public office in Oklahoma.

Since its founding, Sally’s List has helped 26 women candidates to be elected to Oklahoma’s state house, city councils, school boards, county commissions, judge’s chambers, and in the United States Congress.

To honor this landmark, the public is invited to attend the Sally’s List 10th Anniversary Birthday Bash at Will Rogers Theatre, 4322 N. Western Avenue, in Oklahoma City on April 2, from 6 – 9 p.m.

Party tickets are $50 and sponsorships are available for $100, which includes recognition on the sponsor boards and in the event PowerPoint.

“Those of you who have been to our parties in the past know how much fun we have,” said Sara Jane Rose, Sally’s List founder and executive director. “This birthday bash will be no different.”

Tickets can be purchased to the Sally’s List Party in Oklahoma City three ways:

Individual tickets for $50 or $100 for each sponsorship can be purchased online or by mailing checks to Sally’s List, PO Box 18327, Oklahoma City, OK, 73154 Tickets are also available by texting ‘SALLYS’ to 844-560-7560.

“We are thrilled to invite you to help us celebrate the past 10 years of amazing success and transformative change empowered by Sally’s List,” said Rose. “It’s going to be a great time, so get your tickets today. Don’t worry… there will be cake.”

On Tuesday evening, March 31, a Tulsa Sally’s List Birthday Bash will be held at the Saturn Room Rum and Tiki Bar, located at 209 N. Boulder Avenue, from 5 – 7 p.m.

“While it is free, we would ask that you make a reservation on Eventbrite,” Rose said. “We’ll still provide you with food and your first alcoholic beverage at no charge.”

Sally’s List carries on the work of its namesake, Sally Rae Merckle Mock, who passed away in 2009. An attorney and advocate for progressive issues such as women’s rights, Sally served as a board member of Planned Parenthood of Central Oklahoma and was co-founder of the Oklahoma Committee to Promote Women’s Health.

“In a state like ours, where issues profoundly affecting women and their families are often left unaddressed, this event provides an opportunity to narrow the gap in political representation by supporting the Sally’s List mission; to recruit, train, and help elect progressive women in Oklahoma,” Rose said.

“We know that more progressive women serving in office are key to a government that supports its people in health, education, and a strong economy.”

Those who feel they cannot attend the event due to ticket price, can contact Sara Jane Rose for scholarship opportunities at 405-326-3611 or sjrose@sallyslist.org.

For more information, or to make a donation, visit sallyslist.org.

Update: The following statement from Sally’s List was issued on March 10, 2020:

“While we are still looking forward to our April 2 Sally’s List 10th Birthday Party in Oklahoma City, we understand coronavirus concerns might be tempering your excitement about attending a large gathering. We totally get it! To that end, if we are forced to reschedule and you have already purchased a ticket or sponsorship, you will receive a complete refund. If you would like to wait and see how the virus progresses, do us a favor and put a pin in that evening. In other words, if the celebration goes on as planned, we want you to be available. We will reassess the situation in the weeks to come and make a decision closer to the scheduled date.”