Regional Food Bank receives $2 million pledge from Paycom CEO Chad Richison

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – A $2 million pledge has been made to help the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma prepare nearly 45,000 emergency food boxes for Oklahomans impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and facing hunger.

The benefactor, Paycom’s founder and CEO Chad Richison, said, “I am passionate about this state and want to help ensure Oklahomans who are or may soon be struggling due to the coronavirus don’t have to worry about food. If needed, I will give more to feed Oklahomans during this time of crisis. We are all in this together, and together we will get through this.”

The Regional Food Bank is assembling emergency food boxes to be distributed to the growing number of households in need of food assistance. These boxes contain about 30 pounds of shelf-stable food including canned vegetables, soups and meats, cereal, juices and pasta.

While the organization still has access to food suppliers, donations have recently slowed due to high consumer demand, creating a critical need for funding during this crisis.

“Many of our community partners are serving record-breaking number of clients,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “This generous donation is so important and is greatly appreciated. And just as important, Chad’s generosity sends such a message of compassion.”

In a letter urging Oklahoma Gov. Stitt to take swift action, Richison wrote, “I implore you to quickly prepare our state and its citizens for what is coming and what they can do to protect themselves and our state health care system. The future of Oklahoma lies squarely in your hands and I urge you to lead businesses and its citizens today. We need you.”

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is leading the fight against hunger in 53 counties in central and western Oklahoma and envisions a state where everyone, regardless of circumstance, has access to nutritious food.

Founded in 1980, the Regional Food Bank distributes food through a network of community-based partner agencies and schools. The majority of people served by the Regional Food Bank are chronically hungry children, seniors living on fixed incomes and hardworking families struggling to make ends

Financial donations can be made at rfbo.org/give. For updates on the Regional Food Bank, visit rfbo.org/COVID-19.