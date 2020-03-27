Oklahoma Restaurant Association launches Keep Calm Carry Out website

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK —Urging residents across the state to stay safe, the Oklahoma Restaurant Association (ORA) has launched a website called CarryOutOk.com.

ORA encourages Oklahomans to keep calm and carry out their meals from local establishments. The new website will inform the public on which restaurants are providing carry out and delivery options with temporary menus.

The site can be utilized by anyone in the state to view available establishments.

Menu options range from burgers, to pasta, high end entrees, appetizers, desserts, wine and beer.

The Oklahoma Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission (ABLE) has temporarily removed restrictions on alcohol delivery to people 21 years old and older.

Alcohol retailers – including liquor stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants and bars – can deliver certain alcoholic beverages to consumers age 21 and over until April 17.

Participating restaurants submit their own hours of operation, services, temporary carry-out menus and any other details they need their customers to know.

In addition, the association is also working hard to inform both members and non-members on the state of the industry through daily updates.

“We continue to engage with state, local and federal officials to help address the coronavirus public health issue. We want everyone to be well-informed on what’s going on- whether or not they are a member of ours. Hospitality workers are essential to our economy and the industry’s news changes daily,” according to Jim Hopper, President of the Oklahoma Restaurant Association.

Restaurants, bars and coffee shops across the state continue to protect employees while safely providing food, beer and wine to their customers through carry out, delivery and curbside options.

“We are also in the process of tracking the total number of Oklahoma jobs lost, in order to further qualify and illustrate the economic impact that the coronavirus is having on our industry,” said Hopper. “We will fight through this.”

ORA urges the public to remember to keep calm and carry out your meals.

The site includes restaurants in the Oklahoma City, Midwest City, Edmond, Alva, Broken Arrow and Tulsa areas. Eateries interested in joining can submit their information online.

Founded in 1933, the Oklahoma Restaurant Association is the trade association of restaurants and foodservice operations, the state’s largest private industry employer. Representing more than 4,000 restaurants and members, the ORA actively monitors legislation and regulatory agencies; helps foodservice management develop and strengthen business; and develops the membership to do together for the industry what cannot be done individually.

To view the participating restaurants, visit CarryOutOk.com.