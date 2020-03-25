Oklahoma Historical Society offers free educational online resources

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Although the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS) sites and museums are temporarily closed, the OHS has numerous educational online resources to explore at okhistory.org.

Online visitors can take a virtual tour of the Oklahoma History Center, search collections, listen to podcasts and view online exhibits. The website also offers thousands of historic images, including 100 years of photographs from the Oklahoman newspaper, available on The Gateway to Oklahoma History.

Visitors to the OHS website can research photographs, documents and maps related to the state’s history.

The OHS website segment titled Encyclopedia of Oklahoma History and Culture contains more than 2,600 entries including biographies, geographical features, town and county histories, major events, and historical movements.

There are also free genealogical resources, including more than 40 indexes and databases with records including marriages, divorces, land openings, directories, incarcerations, lineage group applications, biographies and censuses.

Researchers can find American Indian resources such as the Dawes Final Rolls for the Five Tribes, used in tracing Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee (Creek), Seminole and Choctaw lineage.

The OHS Indian Archives came to the Oklahoma Historical Society after Congress passed legislation giving the OHS custody of the materials in 1934. These records include a variety of official documents and information relating to tribes in Indian and Oklahoma Territory.

The public can connect to OHS museums, historic sites and affiliates through Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube by visiting okhistory.org/socialmedia to find the OHS site and social media platform visitors are interested in perusing.

Through social media, the OHS shares historic photographs, teaches about Oklahoma life in the past, and gives behind-the-scenes views of the workings of staff and volunteers.



OHS YouTube channels contain hundreds of videos, including footage of historic events, news reports, interviews and early home movies. Website visitors can view footage from University of Oklahoma football games and coach’s shows from the Barry Switzer Collection. OHS channels feature interviews by Oklahoma City television icon Ida B with celebrities including the Beach Boys and a young Roy Clark.

The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state.

Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications, the OHS chronicles the history of Oklahoma. For more information, visit okhistory.org.