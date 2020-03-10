OCU Dance kicks off 2020 with ‘Broadway Revue’

The City Sentinel Staff Report

Oklahoma City University’s American Spirit Dance Company will celebrate American dance from Broadway to Hollywood as they present this year’s “Broadway Revue.” Directed by Jo Rowan, dance chair at OCU’s Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment, the show runs from Thursday, March 12 through Saturday, March 14 in Oklahoma City University’s Kirkpatrick Auditorium, at 2501 N. Blackwelder Ave.

Show times are 8 p.m. March 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. March 14. For tickets, call 405-208-5227 or visit okcu.edu/tickets.

“There’s no need to buy a plane ticket to New York City — our performers are Broadway bound,” Rowan said. “Enjoy these future Broadway dancers while they are still performing in OKC! The show is as slick and fast-paced as anything you would see on the professional stage.”

The show opens with “Plenty of Money and You,” which will have the audience tapping along and singing in their seats. It will also feature the debut of the glamorous Starettes’ new kickline, inspired by the jubilant 1952 movie musical “Singin’ In The Rain.”

There is something for everyone including musical theatre numbers like “Tom, Dick, and Harry” from “Kiss Me Kate” and the athletic “Crap Shooters’ Dance” from “Guys and Dolls.”

Brilliant ballet numbers such as “Oklahoma Cadets” form a stirring military ballet about the pride of being an Oklahoman while “I’ll Take You Home Kathleen” pays homage to Irish Americans, right in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” Remix will take the audience back to the 1990s. The whole family will love “Friend Like Me,” a saucy jazz number and “Trip A Little Light Fantastic” will take the audience to the heart of London with Mary Poppins and Bert.

Dancers in the American Spirit Dance Company hail from OCU’s Ann Lacy School of American Dance and Entertainment, the nation’s premiere musical theatre and commercial dance program that has been ranked the number-one BFA dance program in the nation by OnStage. This destination collegiate program has alumni credits in nearly 90 Broadway productions and has produced 50 Radio City Rockettes and counting.

Playbill ranked Oklahoma City University among this year’s “Top 10 Most Represented Colleges on Broadway.”