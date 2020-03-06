Nobel Peace Prize nominee John Dear to speak at Edmond Trinity Church

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – On Tuesday March 17, Nobel Peace Prize nominee, lecturer and teacher, Rev. John Dear will speak about his new book, “ Praise Be Peace: The Psalms of Peace and Nonviolence in a Time of War and Climate Change” at Edmond Trinity Christian Church, 1400 NW 178 Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

“The book is a collection of meditations on the anti-war, pro-peace psalms, and the psalms that celebrate creation, as a way to ground ourselves in faith and trust in the God of peace during these times of war and climate change,” according to the Pace e Bane website.

Regarding his book, Fr. Dear stated, “May these pages encourage you on your journey and lead you to even greater blessings of peace.”

Dear is on the staff of Pace e Bene and Campaign Nonviolence, sponsors of his National Book Tour.

“John Dear is one of the leading voices in the country on resisting systemic injustice by practicing nonviolence,” said Rev. Don Heath, pastor at Edmond Trinity Christian Church. “He is a dynamic speaker and will talk about how we can deepen our spirituality of nonviolence by meditating on the Psalms.”

Following Dear’s presentation, there will be a period for questions and a book signing.

Dear has spent over three decades speaking to people around the world about nonviolence and the call for peace. He served for four years as the director of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, the largest interfaith peace organization in the United States.

A former Jesuit, he was ordained in 1993 and is now a priest of the Catholic Diocese of Monterey, California.

Dear has been nominated three times for the Nobel Peace Prize, including by Archbishop Desmond Tutu and U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski.

He has worked in homeless shelters, soup kitchens, and community centers and traveled in warzones around the world, including Iraq, Palestine, Nicaragua, Afghanistan, India, and Colombia; lived in El Salvador, Guatemala and Northern Ireland.

He has been arrested over 75 times in acts of civil disobedience against war and spent eight months in prison for a Plowshares disarmament action.

In the 1990s, he arranged for Mother Teresa to speak to various governors to stop the death penalty. He has two Master’s Degrees in Theology from the Graduate Theological Union in California, and has taught theology at Fordham University in New York City.

Dear’s talk will be free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, contact Rev. Don Heath at 405-823-8511 or disciples@edmondtrinity.org.

Based on his new book “Praise Be Peace,” Dear’s free, monthly “Peace Podcast” is available on iTunes, sound cloud, and paceebene.org, with reflections on the psalms about peace, nonviolence and creation. To learn more, visit www.johndear.org.

Dear is scheduled to speak to the Epiphany Peace Group in Tulsa on March 18. For more details, contact John Kennington at johnkennington@gmail.com.