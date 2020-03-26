Life is fragile, but God is faithful

Nyla Ali Khan

Despite the large scale destruction the world over, some organizations continue to stoke disorder and chaos.

Groups like ISIL, which was responsible for the siege of a Sikh religious complex in Afghanistan earlier today, thrive on the politics of unquenchable hate and cashing in on the grief of other people.

While the rest of the world battles the fragility of life, the concept of moral ethics is spurned by those for whom hatred remains a lucrative business.

Instead of recognizing the need for compassion and empathy, some political leaders fail to realize how their short-sightedness has resulted in damaging ignorance.

Such political leaders deliberately prevent the growth of knowledge and information.

For instance, despite the lock-down in India, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh participated in a ceremony to move the idol of Ram to a makeshift structure in Ayodhya.

I am sure he was accompanied by his entourage at that ceremony. In effect, he defied his Prime Minister’s injunction to maintain social distancing.

The last thing the world needs today is extremist religious and political ideologies.

Instead of coming together to fight this pandemic, we continue to fuel the business of extremism and weapons of war.

“A House divided against itself cannot stand.”

This pandemic should have made us realize that not a single one of us is invincible or immortal. Life is fragile, but God is faithful!

NOTE: Dr. Nyla Ali Khan, a professor at Rose State Collage, recently became a citizen of the United States. A native of Kashmir, she is a regular contributor to publications around the world, appears regularly on the CapitolBeatOK website, and in The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City.