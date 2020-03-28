The City Sentinel

In January 2014, Barack Obama said this about Tom Coburn

Darla Shelden Story by on March 28, 2020 . Click on author name to view all articles by this author. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry
Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn . File photo

Former U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn . File photo

Patrick B. McGuigan
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Early in 2014, after hearing that U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn would leave Congress and return to Oklahoma, President Barack Obama (in a White House email to this reporter and other state journalists) led a chorus of praise for the passionate conservative Republican from Muskogee.

Obama said: “Those of us who have had the privilege of serving with Tom Coburn will be sad to lose him as a colleague here in Washington. Tom and I entered the Senate at the same time, becoming friends after our wives struck up a conversation at an orientation dinner. And even though we haven’t always agreed politically, we’ve found ways to work together – to make government more transparent, cut down on earmarks, and fight to reduce wasteful spending and make our tax system fairer.
The people of Oklahoma have been well-served by this ‘country doctor from Muskogee’ over the past nine years, and I’m confident that Tom’s strength and optimism will carry him through the battles to come. Michelle and I will always be grateful to Tom and Carolyn for their friendship, and we wish them all the best in all the years ahead.”

Today (March 28, 2020), Coburn died after a long illness. 
Former US Senator Tom Corn and President Barack Obama. WSJ Video Screen shot

Former US Senator Tom Coburn (left) and President Barack Obama. WSJ Video Screen shot

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Click For Western Concepts
Log in | Designed by Gabfire themes