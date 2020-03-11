Cristo Rey to host An Evening of Royals, Judy Love is honoree

Staff Report

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Catholic High School will commemorate the success of their students while enjoying an Evening of Royals. The Cinco de Mayo themed event will showcase culture and cuisine on Tuesday, May 5 at the Oklahoma City Golf and Country Club at its second annual celebration of students, donors and corporate work study partners.

“We are really proud of these students and they deserve to be celebrated,” Cristo Rey Oklahoma City President Chip Carter said. “This evening allows us to recognize special individuals including students, staff, faculty and community members who support our mission.”

The Evening of Royals will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail reception followed by a dinner and celebratory program at 7 p.m. Co-chaired by Bob and Heather Ross, this event will also include honoring Judy Love as the recipient of the Cristo Rey Oklahoma City Legacy Award.

“We are deeply grateful to Judy and proud to recognize her for being such an integral part of the Cristo Rey Oklahoma City launch in 2018 and our school’s early success,” Carter continued. “Judy has been nothing short of miraculous for our school and has done so much for the Oklahoma City community, much more than people know.”

Organizers extended appreciation to 2020 sponsors including theFaith Sponsor, Bridges Health, and Knowledge Sponsor, the Inasmuch Foundation. Purpose Sponsors include Christ the King Catholic Church, Dana and Ronald Hill, Love’s Travel Stops, Maguire O’Hara Construction, Sue and Chris Neuberger and the Oklahoma Blood Institute. BancFirst and the First National Bank of Oklahoma are Service Sponsors.

Friends of Cristo Rey include Peggy and Kevin Corbett, Debbie and Greg Downs, Lisa and Bentley Edmonds, Kim and Chris Harrell, Jones PR, Karen and Martin Smith, Smith and Pickel Construction and Lee Anne and Renzi Stone.

For more information about this event, visit cristoreyokc.org/events.

About Cristo Rey Oklahoma City: Cristo Rey OKC Catholic High School is a Catholic learning community that educates young people of limited economic means to become men and women of faith, knowledge, purpose and service. A member of the national Cristo Rey Network of 37 schools, Cristo Rey OKC combines rigorous academics with real-world work experience, seeking to prepare their students for success in college and life. As part of Cristo Rey’s unique Corporate Work Study Program, students work one day a week in professional settings, earning a majority of their own tuition.

