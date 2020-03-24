Cancellations Galore: Recent Oklahoma events canned over COVID-19



Patrick B. McGuigan

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Recreation Centers at Oklahoma City parks and the visitors center at Martin Nature Park were closed yesterday (March 23) and will not reopen until April 12, if then.

A press release from the city government said, “One of our key values at OKC Parks is bringing our community together. As the situation constantly develops, parks staff made the difficult decision to temporarily close these facilities to follow public health guidance to restrict gatherings of 10 or more people.”

Senior centers were already closed and will remain so until at least April 12.

Outdoor grounds at Martin Nature Center, the Will Rogers Gardens, neighborhood parks and playgrounds remained open, for now.

Federal and state public health officials “have offered no specific guidance for parks beyond basic social distancing practices like avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people, staying about 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands often with soap and water (or using sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol when soap and water aren’t available),” the release continued.

OKIE fans will have to wait on IDF veteran Joel Chasnoff

The private sector is largely following the local government’s lead. Supporters of the OKlahoma Israel Exchange (OKIE) and OU Hillel had scheduled “LOL with Comedian Joel Chasnoff” for Sunday evening, April 26. Chasnoff is a stand-up comic and best-selling author – and so far as we know the only comedian who is also a veteran of the Israeli Defense Force.

Chasnoff is described in publicity materials as “clean, hip, and wonderfully original.” Despite the cancellation of his local appearance, this writer still hopes, one day, to hear Chasnoff chat about “The 188th Crybaby Brigade.”

OSU Accounting Honorees Named, to be feted next year

The Oklahoma State University School of Accounting will not hold the Wilton T. Anderson Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet on April 30. A great grouping of Hall of Fame inductees will, it is hoped, be honored in 2021 along with a new class. The honorees for this year were:

• Stephen (Steve) Jay, a two-time OSU accounting graduate with bachelor’s (1967) and master’s (1969) degrees, is a semi-retired CPA in Tulsa.

• Janet Kimbrell earned her doctorate in accounting from OSU in 1979 and taught accounting classes at OSU for 28 years until her retirement in January 2007.

• Jeff Ronsse, an OSU accounting and marketing graduate (1999), is the managing partner for the Colorado and Utah offices of BKD, a national CPA and advisory firm.

Designated a “distinguished friend of the School of Accounting” is Bob Sandmeyer, who “spent 17 years (1977 to 1994) as dean of the OSU College of Business Administration (now the Spears School of Business) and led the effort for the OSU accounting department to be recognized as the School of Accounting.”

The early career “rising star” honoree is Michael Madsen, a 2008 OSU accounting graduate. Madsen is a BKD director who invests significant times at his alma mater and other local colleges and universities as the recruiting director for BKD’s Oklahoma offices.