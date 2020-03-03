Be Green With Envy at Paseo’s First Friday Gallery Walk

Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, March 6, 6 to 9 p.m.

An exhibition featuring six female Oklahoma artists, “Luminosity,” will open in the Paseo Art Space on First Friday. Visitors to the gallery during this Women’s History Month will find the walls filled with surreal photography by Sam Charboneau, watercolor and ink by Caroline Cohenour, collage and paintings by Madeleine Schmidt, abstract paintings by Kendall Schulz, prints mounted on wood by Virginia Sitzes and oil paintings on fabric by Twyleen Tepe.

Strange and surreal scenes from Charboneau and Tepe will draw you in to examine the details of their elegant and haunting works.

Sitzes and Cohenour’s bright and winding lines and shapes will exhilarate and inspire you. Compare the ways that Schulz uses basics shapes to create quilt like patterns on canvas, and Schmidt uses them to collage vignettes of often overlooked settings and situations.

“This has been a culmination of ongoing discussions among these artists that have been collaborating for the first time,” says Paige Powell, program manager of the Paseo Arts Association. “We’re thrilled to be involved in such a dynamic show.”

An opening reception with the artists will be held on First Friday and the exhibit will run through March 28.

The Paseo folks declare: “We’ve got dinner covered!”

Mekong Spice food truck will be serving up authentic Thai and Lao cuisine. Egg rolls and pork satay are a couple of menu favorites, and you must try one of their specialty teas. Create your own bouquet with flowers from Growe Flower Truck. Stop by this month’s mobile vendors at the corner 29th and Dewey.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson.

Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment – all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.