Stephanie Bice advances in NRCC ‘Young Guns’ program

Stephanie Bice, a Republican candidate in Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District, has advanced to 2020 National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) Contender, the second tier of the 2020 “Young Guns” program.

Bice, the only Oklahoma candidate promoted to Contender status, was named an "On the Radar" Candidate in August during the first round of the NRCC Young Guns program.

I’m grateful that the NRCC has recognized the hard work of the Bice for Congress team,” Bice said. “We’re on the ground in the district everyday listening to voters, building a grassroots army and doing everything we can to return the fifth district to Oklahoma Republicans.”

Bice has met the benchmarks set forth by the NRCC. In the fourth quarter, Bice raised more than $290,000. Since entering the race in May 2019, she has raised more than $643,000. The campaign had 2,500 individual contributors in the fourth quarter, and to date, over 4,400 individuals have donated to the campaign.

U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-California, said the NRCC Contenders candidates have proven their ability to run strong, competitive campaign operations.

We’re going to ensure these contenders are victorious in November by forcing their Democratic opponents to own their party’s radical socialist agenda,” McCarthy said.

Earlier this month, Bice was endorsed by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, and named a "Rising Star" by E-PAC, Stefanik's Leadership PAC dedicated to electing more Republican women to Congress.

The NRCC’s Young Guns program requires candidates to work toward specific goals and meet benchmarks throughout the election cycle to ensure their campaigns remain competitive, well-funded and communicative within their districts.

Bice is a life-long resident of Oklahoma’s Fifth Congressional District and in the Legislature supported conservative goals and objectives through her votes as a State Senator.