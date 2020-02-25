Pioneer Library Service offers events focusing on mental health and creative activities in March



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Pioneer Library System is offering a deeper look at the importance of mental health as the theme for this year’s PLS Reads initiative.

Readers across the three-county PLS area will interact with the theme through the novel “Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine,” by Gail Honeyman.

Both the Moore library at 225 S. Howard Avenue and the Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library (SOKC) at 2201 SW 134th Street, will host community discussions of the book.

On Tuesday, March 10, Moore library’s Servin’ Up Books discussion group will host a conversation of the book at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10. A second community discussion will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 12.

The SOKC library will host a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, as the monthly meeting of its Penn Avenue Literary Society.

Each of the events will feature a mental health professional onsite to lead the discussion. Readers will be able to obtain a copy of the book through either library in advance of the event.

Selected as part of Reese Witherspoon’s Book Club in 2019, Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine is also a former No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

The book focuses on the topic of mental health through its main character, Eleanor Oliphant and her adventures in daily life as she makes her way after a difficult past. It was the winner of the Costa First Novel Award and the British Book Awards Book of the Year in 2018.

For the past 13 years, PLS has participated in both The Big Read and PLS Big Read, inspired by the National Endowment for the Arts. Activities will continue into the future under the “PLS Reads” theme. Multiple libraries will host events in the coming months to continue the discussion in their home communities.

PLS Reads is sponsored by the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation and the Pioneer Library System Foundation. Advance registration is required to attend any of the discussions.

The Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library will host a variety of creative activities presented on multiple Tuesday evenings during March. These programs are available for either teens or adults to attend. Space and supplies are limited, so separate registration is required to attend any of them.

Featured events include Self Care with Essential Oils on Tuesday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m. Science Museum Oklahoma’s experts will demonstrate essential oils and ways they can support self-care. Participants will learn ways to construct aromas from oils and create pendants, air fresheners and other aroma carriers.

On Tuesday, March 10 at 6:30 p.m., a Seed Starting Party will give participants a jump start on a spring garden from ideas to seeds. There will be seeds available but participants may bring their own as well.

On 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m., the Bath Bombs activity will show how the use of the sensory elements of aromatherapy can create the perfect bath bomb.

Lean how to create custom 3D Printed Keychains from your computer screen by using the free online software Tinkercad on Tuesday, March 31 at 6:30 p.m. Basic computer skills are required.

These programs are funded through the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the Library Services and Technology Act.

The Friends of the Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library will host the group’s Annual Book Sale, from Wednesday, March 4 through Wednesday, March 11 during library hours at the SOKC library. All ages are welcome.

Attendees can browse from a large selection of books and fill a bag for $15.

All proceeds from the sale will go to benefit the SOKC Friends of the Library in the group’s support of library programs and activities throughout the year.

For more information, visit the Southwest Oklahoma City Public Library, call 405-979-2200 or go online at pioneerlibrarysystem/sokc.

The Moore Public Library will hold a meeting of its new Just Unwind Yarn Club, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5. The club will continue to meet on the first Thursday of the month in the future.

The club will provide crafting, conversation and cookies, for all skill levels, in a come-and-go gathering to work on projects or share tips and ideas. Ages 18 and up may participate. Advance registration is required.

As springtime approaches, the Moore Public Library will offer a lawn care program – “I Came, I Mowed, I Kicked Grass” – on Saturday, March 7, at 1 p.m., in Rooms A and B at the library, 225 S. Howard Ave.

Danny Brockhaus, from Dave’s Small Engine, will present a lesson in basic lawn tool maintenance for push mowers and weed eaters to get them ready after a winter of being out of service. Teens and adults are invited to attend. Advanced registration is encouraged.

Visit the Moore library, call 793-5100 or go online to learn more.