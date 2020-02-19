Other Options hosts 9th Walk This Way Fashion Show on April 11



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK— Other Options will host its ninth annual Walk This Way Fashion Show on Saturday, April 11. The 2020 fundraising event, themed “Silver Screen” will be held at the Farmers Public Market, 311 S. Klein Avenue, in downtown Oklahoma City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the fashion show will begin at 7 p.m.

The Walk This Way Fashion Show is the group’s largest fundraising event held each year to support Other Options Inc., a 501c3 organization dedicated to providing food and resources for people living with HIV or AIDS.

This year’s event will showcase world-class, award-winning ceramic corset designer Nicole Moan, former Project Runway designer Johnathan Kayne, as well as local designer Cody Johnson.

Some of this year’s fashion show models will feature accessories from local businesses including Betsy King Shoe Boutique, Armando Ortiz’s Creative Studio, and Marla Cook Hats.

Deanna Cardenas and Ryan Tigner are co-chairing the event. Members of the event committee include Scott Allen, Kacie Cardenas; Lindsay Claxton, Cher Golding, Kyle Impson, Sarah Millwee, John Milner, Brent Moss, Debbie Naifeh, Joe Roman, Michelle Stevens, Martin and Trevor Stuart, and Casey Thompson.

“Other Options has been incredibly blessed to work with some of the most elite and talented fashion designers in Oklahoma,” said Cher Golding, President of the Board of Directors.

“Nicole, Johnathan, and Cody have all created outfits worn by celebrities and their work has been featured around the world. Our guests will be transported to a time of glitz and glamour of old Hollywood as we honor the classic styles of the Silver Screen. If you have a passion for clothing, hair, makeup and accessories or have ever wanted to sit along the runway of a real fashion show, this is one event not to miss.”

Proceeds from the event will support the mission of Other Options and provide food, resources, services, and education to at-risk individuals and families with a focus on those affected by HIV and AIDS.

The primary program at Other Options is the Friends Food Pantry which provides nutrient-dense food, nutrition formula, and toiletries to over 1,200 adults and children able to shop monthly. The organization’s Home Delivery Meal Program, for homebound and bedfast individuals/families, provides food baskets and easy to prepare meals.

Cookie’s Thanksgiving is another annual event hosted by Other Options that feeds 1000 in-need individuals on Thanksgiving Day through at-home deliveries and in-house meals at Sunnyside Diner.

Other Options also provides a humanitarian medication program benefitting those living with HIV/AIDS in over 26 different countries.

Last year the client count for the organization almost doubled, however funding for the organization has remained the same. The Friends Food Pantry must now feed more Oklahomans in need with less financial support.

“Part of the reason our client count increased is that with advances in medicine our clients are living longer,” stated Golding. However, these long-term survivors now face new health challenges associated with decades-long treatment and common effects of aging. Through our programs it our intention to ensure they receive healthy nutritious food and remain in care”.

All donations to Other Options are tax deductible and can be made online or by sending checks to 3636 NW 51st Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.

Walk This Way Fashion Show general admission tickets are $100. Reserved seating VIP tickets are $200, which include VIP check in and VIP bar/lounge access. Sponsorships are available.

Tickets for the Silver Screen gala can be purchaed now at the Other Options Facebook event page, by calling 405-605-8020 or via Eventbrite, by searching for Walk This Way Fashion Show.

For more information, visit otheroptionsokc.org.