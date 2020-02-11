OCU School of Law Alumni Awards Dinner to be held on March 28



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma City University School of Law has announced the 2020 recipients of the OCU Law Alumni Awards.

Tamya Cox-Touré will be honored with the Community and Public Service Award, Garvin Isaacs will receive the Distinguished Law Alumnus Award, and Elizabeth Isaac will receive the Outstanding Young Alumna Award. Danné L. Johnson has been named the recipient of the Marian P. Opala Award for Lifetime Achievement in Law.

Additionally, the law firm of DeWitt, Paruolo and Meek was named the Law Firm of Distinction by OCU.

Awardees will be recognized at the Alumni Awards Dinner, set for Saturday, March 28 at 6 p.m., at the OCU School of Law McLaughlin Hall, 800 N. Harvey Avenue, in Oklahoma City. Tickets are available online.

Tamya Cox-Touré serves as the regional director of public policy and organizing for Planned Parenthood Great Plains, where she oversees the Public Affairs departments in Oklahoma and Arkansas. A native of Des Moines, Iowa and Tulsa, she graduated from the OCU School of Law in 2006. Cox-Touré began her career with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma as the first legislative counsel. Previous awards include the AC Hamlin Award by the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus; John Green Community Service Award by the Association of Black Lawyers; Faith and Freedom Award for the Oklahoma Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice; Torch Award from Freedom Oklahoma; and Ada Louis Sipuel Fisher Award from Oklahoma Bar Association Diversity Committee.

Garvin Isaacs is a 1974 graduate of OCU Law who specializes in criminal defense. He has been named a Super Lawyer since 2007. Known for his flamboyant courtroom style, several of his cases have raised national attention. From Apache, Oklahoma Isaacs was an Oklahoma County assistant district attorney from 1974-1975 and an assistant public defender from 1976-1978. He then entered into private practice and has been there ever since. He is a lifetime member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and a current member of the Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. He served as President of the Oklahoma Bar Association for nearly two decades, retiring in 2016. Among his numerous accolades, Garvin received the American Jurisprudence Award for Criminal Law; the Judge Tom Brett Criminal Law Award, the ACLU of Oklahoma Angie Debo Civil Libertarian Award and the 2004 Lord Erskine award from the Oklahoma Criminal Defense Lawyers Association. In 2019, Isaacs was recognized by Continental Who’s Who as a Pinnacle Attorney.

Elizabeth Isaac works in intellectual property law. A 2013 graduate of OCU Law, she currently practices at Dunlop Codding, where she helps prepare patents, trademarks, copyrights, entertainment law and internet law, among others. She was named an Achiever Under 40 by the Journal Record and she sits on the board of directors for deadCenter Film Festival and the Oklahoma County Bar Association Young Lawyers Division Board of Directors.

Danné Johnson is the Constance Baker Motley Professor of Law at OCU Law School, where she focuses on securities regulation, nonprofit organization, civil procedure, and race, class, and gender influences. She received her undergraduate degree at the University of Pennsylvania and her J.D. from George Washington University. From 1994 to 2000, Johnson worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the Division of Enforcement in New York City, serving as a staff attorney, senior counsel, and finally as a branch chief. She joined OCU in 2003, where she has received the Best Mentor Award, Favorite Professor Award and has coached the Thurgood Marshall Mock Trial Team. She also leads the Civil Procedures Skill Integration Project for OCU.

DeWitt, Paruolo and Meek was founded by Thomas Paruolo and OCU alumni Derrick DeWitt and Justin Meek. The firm focuses on insurance, accident and injury cases, one of which brought the largest verdicts in the state against a health insurer. The firm has been listed in Best’s Directory of Insurance Professionals, Super Lawyers and Rising Stars by Super Lawyer Magazine.

The OCU Law Alumni Association members accepted nominations from across the nation, followed by an extensive review process before naming the 2020 recipients.

Sponsors for the evening include Ogletree Deakins, The Isaac Family and the OCU Alumni Association.

Tickets for $50 for Alumni Association members are $50. General admission tickets are $100. Alumni Association membership plus tickets are $150 each. Sponsorships are available. To purchase tickets, visit lawconnect.okcu.edu/alumniawards2020.

To learn more about the Oklahoma City University School of Law, visit law.okcu.edu.