Objectstream adds Vaughn Turner to Senior Leadership Team

Staff Report

Oklahoma City, OK – Objectstream, an integrated services company delivering expertise, insights and tailored approaches to help clients in the aviation, technology and cybersecurity sectors, recently added retired FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) executive Vaughn Turner to the company’s award-winning and rapidly growing team.

Turner will serve as a Senior Vice President, Aerospace Engineering in the executive leadership team. He will help define the overall corporate strategy and direction, a press release sent to The City Sentinel said.

“I am thrilled that Vaughn will be joining our team. He shares our values and our focus on innovation, and he places the same strong emphasis as we do on the customer experience. He has shown himself to be an extraordinary leader throughout his illustrious career and has a proven track record,” Objectstream President and CEO Biju Kurian said.

In his new role with Objectstream, Turner will lead and enhance Objectstream’s Technical Aviation programs through customer and aviation industry outreach and engagement. According to a release from the company, “he complements the Objectstream team with a wealth of National Airspace System engineering, flight inspection and cybersecurity knowledge that is vital to the company’s continued development to solve some of aviation’s toughest challenges.” The release said Turner would be the “customer voice” ensuring that the team builds solutions that meet the customer objectives and requirements.

“Objectstream has a great business model and talented management team, which gives them the expertise and experience to meet customer needs and be a trusted partner by providing clients the best support possible,” Turner said.

“Objectstream has successfully integrated the concepts of ‘Customer First’ and ‘Employee First’ into one common philosophy that guides the company’s employees on a day-to-day basis. They have made their employees a priority, making them feel valued and letting them focus on providing exceptional service to the customer. These core values are right in line with my own, and I am honored to be joining this great team.”

About Objectstream: Objectstream is an integrated service company delivering deep expertise, objective insights, tailored approaches and unparalleled collaboration to help their clients. They have been at the forefront of providing technology, aviation, cybersecurity, advisory and assistance, and logistics solutions for more than 15 years. As a trusted partner to their customers, they give customers and employees the very best support with the highest of ethical standards through a commitment to excellence and to providing exemplary service. Objectstream prides itself on being a socially and environmentally responsible corporate citizen.

