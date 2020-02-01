Major Dexter Nelson named Oklahoma City University Chief of Police



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Major Dexter Nelson of the Oklahoma City Police Department has been named chief of police at Oklahoma City University (OCU). The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 28 by OCU President Martha Burger.

Following a national search for the position, Nelson will begin serving at Oklahoma City University on March 1.

Director Bill Citty, who has been serving as OCU’s interim chief of police during the search process, will continue to consult with the Oklahoma City University Police Department in order to help with a smooth transition for the department.

A member of law enforcement for 33 years, Nelson joined he Oklahoma City Police Department in 1987. He has worked in numerous disciplines of law enforcement including patrol operations, homicide, internal affairs, media relations, gang enforcement, narcotics investigations, Will Rogers World Airport, and the hostage/crisis negotiations unit.

He also has supervised and commanded many specialized units consisting of special events, the bomb squad and tactical unit, and air support.

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology/Christian ethics and is a graduate of the 246th FBI National Academy.

“Major Nelson’s extensive experience in law enforcement and community relations will serve him well as he leads the OCU department forward,” President Burger said.

Director Citty stated, “Dexter Nelson has demonstrated an openness and willingness to engage the people he serves, while providing strong leadership through collaboration with police officers and stakeholders.”

Nelson says he’s looking forward to building on the OCU Police Department’s role and mission of service to students, faculty, staff and university constituents.

“I will accomplish this by means of collaborative problem solving, transparency and accountability. Campus police officers serve in a manner different than that of a traditional police agency,” Nelson stated, “They should embody the concepts of community policing, cultural diversity and fairness. My job is to ensure this and to make sure everyone is treated with respect.”

The website states, “The Oklahoma City University Police Department is devoted to providing our campus community with emergency and non-emergency services in a timely and efficient manner.”

In addition to crime prevention, OCU Police assist with services such as reporting of incidents on campus, medical emergency response, and defibrillators on campus.

OCU campus members can call OCU Police motor vehicle assistance such as battery jumps, vehicle unlocks, flat tires, or if out of gas at 405-208-5001 OCU Police will provide off escorts to approved apartments close to campus by calling 405-208-5001.

For more information about the Oklahoma City University Police Department, visit okcu.edu/police. In case of an emergency call 405-208.5911. For non-emergencies, call 405-208-5001.