Jane Sutter to step down as Boys & Girls Clubs of OK County CEO

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County’s (BGCOKC) Board of Directors has announced that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jane Sutter will retire effective May 1.

Joining BGCOKC in the fall of 2015, Teena Belcik has accepted the position as the organization’s next President and CEO.

Sutter joined BGCOKC nine years ago following a career with the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG). During her tenure with BGCOKC, the organization has more than tripled its budget size and the number of youth served.

Under Sutter’s leadership, BGCOKC has grown beyond its flagship Club in Memorial Park at 36th and N. Western, and now offers the Club experience at five school sites: Santa Fe South, Cesar Chavez, Steed, and Adelaide Lee Elementary Schools and Capitol Hill Middle School.

There are now over 4,200 Club members, 5-18 years old, in Oklahoma County.

“It has been my privilege and joy to serve an amazing organization whose sole mission is to inspire and enable young people to reach their full potential,” Sutter said.

“Through providing educational and recreational opportunities and positive adult role models, we absolutely change the trajectory of a child’s life for the better, which ultimately builds a stronger community.”

Sutter will continue as a community volunteer for the BGCOKC. She will also serve as a Trustee of the Kirkpatrick Family Fund and the Kirbas Institute, as well as a member of Rotary Club 29 and Westminster Presbyterian Church.

“I leave the outstanding Board of Directors and amazing staff of BGCOKC in great hands as I pass the torch to Teena Belcik,” Sutter added. “In addition to being extremely competent, she is very passionate about and skilled at making a positive impact on our community’s youth.”

Board Chair, Kathy Brown, stated “The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Teena Belcik as our next President & CEO. Her mission-driven spirit and proven leadership skills equip her well to continue the growth and success of BGCOKC in meeting the needs of youth throughout Oklahoma County.

“We thank Jane for her invaluable guidance and significant accomplishments over the past nine years,” Brown said. “We will miss her and wish her well in all her future endeavors.”

Belcik has served as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, and most recently as President. Prior to joining BGCOKC, she was the founder and Executive Director of the nonprofit Intergenerational Computer Center (ICC) at Oklahoma City University. Previous to her nonprofit service, she worked as a consultant locally and nationally.

Teena’s background includes extensive work in the field of mergers and acquisitions as a Vice President/Sr. Vice President at Cardinal Health, Syncor International, and Prime Medical Services, Inc. She had a successful career throughout the south and southeast U.S. as a Sr. Vice President at Bank of America in commercial banking and corporate finance. Teena holds a BFA from the University of Oklahoma and an MBA from the University of Texas.

“I am humbled and excited by this opportunity to build on the great work Jane has done and to work with the incredibly talented staff at BGCOKC”, Belcik said. “I have seen first-hand the positive impact that Boys & Girls Clubs have on our youth and how this organization can change lives and hopes for the future.

“I look forward to working with our outstanding Board of Directors, staff, donors, volunteers and partners to further our mission as we serve more youth, more often, with a deeper impact,” Belcik said.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Oklahoma County is a United Way partner agency and a member of Boys & Girls Club of America. BGCOKC’s mission is “to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens”.

BGCOKC offers nationally tested programs in the areas of academics, the arts, college and career planning, athletics, health and nutrition, anti-bullying, drug and alcohol prevention, and leadership. These programs contribute toward achieving the three Priority Outcomes of Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and strong Character & Citizenship.

For more information, visit bgokc.org.