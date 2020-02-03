Feel the Love at Paseo First Friday Gallery Walk, February 7

Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, February 7, 6-9 p.m.

The Paseo Art Space (3022 Paseo) will feature the annual Paseo Arts Association Members’ Show, exhibiting the evocative and diverse art works created by 60 of their talented and supportive members.

Juror George Oswalt will present awards at the opening reception during First Friday at 7 p.m. Oswalt sees his paintings as visual performances. His work takes the viewer on a journey of time and space that highlights the significant turning points in life. Don’t miss your chance to view this exhibit curated with Oswalt’s unique vision, on display from February 1 to February 23.

In partnership with Oklahoma Blood Institute, the Paseo Arts District will host a blood drive on Saturday, February 8, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Donors will receive a donut from Holey Rollers, a “Friends” themed t-shirt and one free admission to Frontier City.

The mobile donation center will be located at the corner of 29th & Dewey. Walk-ins are welcome, or you can call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org to schedule an appointment. Donors must have a photo ID.

Each year on Memorial Day Weekend, the Paseo Arts Festival draws thousands of people to the district for three days packed full of visual arts, live music and delicious food.

The event is now accepting applications for food vendors and performers. The deadline for food vendors is Friday, February 14, and the deadline for performers and musicians is Thursday, March 5.

Visit thepaseo.org/festival for applications and all other details.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at 405-525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.

The City Sentinel newspaper is a proud supporter of the Paseo Arts Association and its membery galleries.