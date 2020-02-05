Curbside Chronicle vendors sell Valentine’s bouquets to help OKC’s homeless

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The 4th annual Curbside Chronicle Flower Campaign is now underway just in time for Valentine’s Day. Members of the Oklahoma City metro area can purchase flowers for their loved ones in February while supporting people who are working their way out of homelessness.

A program of the Homeless Alliance, the Curbside Chronicle, Oklahoma City’s street paper, was created to provide both a voice and employment for people experiencing homelessness.

Curbside Chronicle vendors who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness, will process and hand-arrange every bouquet sold.

For Valentine’s Day, Curbside vendors are trained and paid to build bouquets practicing job skills like teamwork, communication and how to follow detailed instructions. They are then employed to sell their arrangements at various pop-up shops in the metro area exercising time management and social skills.

“For customers, it’s a quick, easy way to support someone working their way out of homelessness while getting a beautiful product in exchange,” said Ranya O’Connor, director of the Curbside Chronicle.

Pre-ordered flowers will be available for pickup at three pop-up shops from Thursday through Saturday, February 13-15. Supplies are limited. Bouquets can only be guaranteed for those who pre-order online by Sunday, February 9.

This year’s Curbside Chronicle pop-up shops will be located at DNA Galleries, 1709 NW 16th Street, in the Plaza District; Leadership Square, 211 N. Robinson, in downtown Oklahoma City; and Citizens Bank of Edmond, 1 E. 1st Street, in Edmond.

Pop-up shop dates and times for each location are listed online.

During online checkout, customers can select which location and date is most convenient to pick up their bouquet purchase. During pickup, shoppers will have the chance to meet the Curbside Chronicle vendors. Due to high demand, delivery service is not offered.

“These flowers are both a symbol of love to your significant other, and can also demonstrate that you care about people in our community who are without a home,” said O’Connor. “You can make your gifts extra special this Valentine’s Day by giving the gift of empowerment to someone in Oklahoma City who is working to make their situation better.”

Small bouquets are $20, medium are $48 and the large bouquets will sell for $96. One dozen roses cost $96, two for $175. For more details, visit, curbsideflowers.org/shop.

All proceeds from February flower sales will go to support The Curbside Chronicle.

Partners in the Curbside’s Valentine’s Day flower campaign are Fowler Automotive, Citizen Bank of Edmond, Verbode, the 405 Center, Dr. Hakeem Shakir and the Cresap Family Foundation

The Curbside Chronicle provides both a voice and employment opportunities to people who are experiencing homelessness through the sale of its local magazine, local artist-designed wrapping paper and flower bouquets.

Click here to make a tax-deductible donation to help Curbside Chronicle open a brick-and-mortar flower shop this spring that will employ people transitioning out of homelessness in Oklahoma City.

For more information about The Curbside Chronicle and the Valentine’s Day flower campaign, visit TheCurbsideChronicle.org or call 405-415-8425.