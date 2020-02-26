COOP Ale Works celebrates 11th anniversary with event benefiting OK Humane Society



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter



OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – COOP Ale Works will commemorate its 11th anniversary with a party benefiting the Oklahoma Humane Society on Saturday, March 7. The celebration will be held at the COOP brewery and taproom, 4745 Council Heights Road, in Oklahoma City.

COOP has partnered with OK Humane each year as part of the company’s efforts to better the community.

Two sessions are available for those interested in attending the celebration from either 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 4 to 8 p.m.

All proceeds from the anniversary party will benefit the Oklahoma Humane Society, Oklahoma’s largest animal-related charity committed to eliminating dog and cat euthanasia in the community.

“Our team knows first-hand how animals make a difference and positively impact our lives and wellbeing,” said Sean Mossman, director of sales and marketing for COOP Ale Works. “Donating the proceeds of this event to the Oklahoma Humane Society is one small way to say thank you to the pets who have played and will eventually play an enormous role in enhancing the lives of the people in our community.”

Within the past year, the COOP has announced a new hard seltzer line, Will & Wiley, the first hard seltzer to be distributed by an Oklahoma craft brewery. COOP has also produced 250,000 cans of COOP beer and Will & Wiley Oklahoma Hard Seltzer this year.

“Our growing community and their support continue to be central to our success,” said Mossman. “We want to celebrate these triumphs with our outstanding proponents and fans alike. This event serves as a great reminder of our past wins as we prepare for future accomplishments.”

With this beer tasting event, COOP Ale Works recognizes its past lineup of beers while celebrating new releases such as Will & Wiley Oklahoma Hard Seltzer as well as its

year-round core beers, which will all be available for patrons to enjoy.

Specialty beers will include vintages from their barrel-aged Territorial Reserve, DNR Cask-It and Id series, and one-off custom pilot batches from each member of COOP’s production staff.

The event will feature a live DJ and food trucks including Phill Me Up Cheesesteak, Taco Nation, and La Gumbo Ya Ya.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend and present a valid photo ID for entry. Pets and other animals will not be allowed access into the anniversary party.

In preparation for the anniversary party, COOP’s taproom will be closed on Friday, March 6. It will reopen for normal operating hours on Wednesday, March 11.

COOP’s taproom is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free tours are offered every Saturday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

General admission tickets are available for $30, which include an 11th anniversary tasting glass and access to six beer stations. VIP tickets are $50, which allows access to VIP tent, designated VIP restrooms, all beer releases and large VIP glass. Tickets are non-refundable as they are a direct donation to the Oklahoma Humane Society.

Designated driver tickets are available for $10 and will not include access to the VIP area.

Tickets can be purchased at coop-11.eventbrite.com or by visiting the Tower Theatre box office at 425 NW 23rd Street.

For more information, visit coopaleworks.com. To learn more about the Oklahoma Humane Society, go to okhumane.org.

.