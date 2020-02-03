Casual No Tie Night fundraiser set for March 5 to raise awareness of the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund has announced their plans for No Tie Night, an event to raise awareness of the ongoing HIV/AIDS epidemic and raise funds to eliminate new HIV transmissions.

No Tie Night, a more casual event than Red Tie Night, will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, March 5 at Park House Event Center, at Myriad Botanical Gardens, 301 W. Reno in downtown Oklahoma City.

Proceeds from No Tie Night will benefit the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund, which provides support, education, advocacy and resources to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic.

This change will allow board members and staff to focus more of their time and energy on the ongoing HIV epidemic in Oklahoma, said organizers on Facebook. No Tie Night will be a fresh, new event with a few of the same staples: great music, raffle items, food, dancing, connection and a mission-focused atmosphere.



“We have been overwhelmed by the support Red Tie Night and OACF have received over the last 29 years,” said Lauren Sullivan, Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund executive director. “The Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund provides support, education, advocacy, and resources to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic. We are able to continue this mission because of the generous support of our community.”

Since its founding in 1991, the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund’s annual Red Tie Night gala has raised more than 14 million dollars to support Oklahomans living with HIV and local efforts to end the transmission of the virus.

“This year, we are trying something a little different,” said Sullivan. “No Tie Night will be a more casual cocktail party but we look forward to bringing Red Tie Night back in 2021 to celebrate 30 years of Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund.

“This year’s change has allowed our board members and staff to focus more of their time and energy on the ongoing HIV epidemic our state faces,” Sullivan added. “No Tie Night will be a fresh, new event and I can think of no better people to chair this event than Josh and Natausha.”

Dr. Joshua and Natausha Spears have been involved with numerous organizations including Citizens Caring for Children, Infant Crisis Center, Art Space, the Wounded Warrior Project, Folds of Honor, the American Cancer Society and the Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund.

“Josh and I are excited to chair OACF’s No Tie Night,” said Natuasha Spears, a Registered Nurse and owner of Injectable Aesthetics in Oklahoma City. “We look forward to working with our committee to put on a memorable night and raise critical funding for our fellow Oklahomans.”

Josh is a Doctor of Chiropractic medicine and founder of Spear Chiropractic clinic in Edmond.

The goal of The Oklahoma AIDS Care Fund (OACF) is to reduce new HIV transmissions, AIDS-related deaths, stigma and health disparities while increasing access to care and HIV/AIDS related services in central and western Oklahoma.

Individual tickets for $75 dollars, $150 dollars per couple, and sponsorship opportunities beginning at $1,000 are available online. To learn more about No Tie Night, visit OKAIDSCareFund.com or contact Lauren Sullivan, at lsullivan@okaidscarefund.com or 405-348-6600.