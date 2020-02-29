Brightmusic Concert on March 3 continues tribute to female composers

Staff Report

The French Horn takes the spotlight in Brightmusic’s fourth concert of the season, “The Virtuoso French Horn,” featuring guest artist Adam Unsworth. This season the Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble celebrates the contribution of women to the vast body of classical music, featuring a work by a woman composer in each program.

In this month’s concert, 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at St, Paul’s Cathedral the ensemble will present a piece by Ukrainian-born Catherine Likhuta, an Australian-based composer, pianist and recording artist. Her music has been described as highly emotional, programmatic and rhythmically complex.

Last summer, Brightmusic co-Artistic Director Amy I-Lin Cheng reflected on the series of concerts that Brightmusic leaders sought “to highlight these women’s masterful contributions to the chamber music repertoire. These women are from diverse backgrounds, and are or were active musically in different periods of the history. However, they share some things in common: they all composed with passion and ingenuity, and in spite of limitations a woman may face in career as a composer, more so in previous centuries than the current century, these tenacious women found ways to make significant contributions in the field of music as performers, educators and composers.”

On the program for March 3 are:

Robert Schumann — Adagio and Allegro in A-flat major for Horn and Piano, Op. 70

Joseph Haydn — Divertimento a Tre for Horn, Violin and Cello in E-flat major, Hob. IV:5

Catherine Likhuta, Lesions for Horn, Clarinet and Cello

Robert Kahn, Serenade for Horn, Clarinet and Piano in F minor, Op 73

Daniel Schnyder, Walden Trio for Horn, Violin and Piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Quintet in E-flat major for Horn and Strings, K. 407

Musicians performing at this concert will be: Adam Unsworth, Horn; Chad Burrow, Clarinet; Gregory Lee, Violin; Mark Neumann, Viola; Samuel Formicola, Violin and Viola; Jonathan Ruck, Cello; and Amy I-Lin Cheng, Piano.

Single admission prices are $20 at the door. There is no charge for children; active-duty military and students are admitted free with ID.

Brightmusic Chamber Ensemble presents fine classical chamber music in the acoustically-rich St. Paul’s Cathedral at NW 7th and N. Robinson near downtown Oklahoma City. Free parking is available just south of the cathedral.

For more information about the ensemble and upcoming concerts, visit www.brightmusic.org.