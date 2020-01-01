Welcome The New Year at Paseo First Friday Gallery Walk on January 3

Staff Report

As Oklahoma’s first arts district, the Paseo Arts District continues to grow with restaurants, galleries and retail. The community is invited to the First Friday Gallery Walk every month, rain or shine. Galleries and shops stay open late, and the evening marks the opening of new exhibitions each month. This month’s walk is Friday, January 3, 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Paseo Art Space will feature two Oklahoma artists in January – Brent Brander and David Padgett. Artist Brent Brander comes to us from Tulsa with his exhibit of abstract works, Opposites Attract. Combining acrylic and oil, he creates two large color shapes, using a palette knife to make deep marks. David Padgett’s exhibit of oil paintings, Expressive Realism, will present his observations and emotions about nature, animals and people. Early experiences in the Rocky Mountains kindled his attraction to the landscape, the animals that lived there and the many moods it can relay to the viewer. An opening reception will be held during First Friday, and the exhibits will be on display in the Paseo Art Space at 3022 Paseo through February 1.

A new year brings exciting things for the Paseo Arts Association, and a lot of opportunities for artists to get involved with Oklahoma City’s arts hub. The annual juried PAA Members’ Show is open to entries of all visual mediums until the deadline on Monday, January 13. Join the PAA to support their unique programs, exhibitions and outreach and submit to their four juried at a discounted rate. Application and exhibition information can always be found online at thepaseo.org/applications.

Oklahoma City’s Unique Arts Destination, the Paseo Arts District is located between NW 27th & 30th Streets and Walker & Hudson. Each First Friday, Paseo galleries offer special themed exhibits, refreshments, guest artists and a variety of live entertainment- all within walking distance. Ten restaurants and a handful of shops round out the Paseo’s distinctive atmosphere.

For more information, call the Paseo Arts Association at (405) 525-2688 or email at amanda@thepaseo.org. Visit thepaseo.org/join for membership information.