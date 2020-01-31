Rick Warren seeks second term as OK County Court Clerk

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – Rick Warren is seeking a second term as Oklahoma County Court Clerk. The announcement was made during the Re-elect Rick Warren 2020 Campaign Kick-Off Luncheon held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Coyle Law Firm, in downtown Oklahoma City

The fundraiser was hosted by attorney Billy Coyle, who supported Warren during his first bid for the court clerk office in 2016. The event was catered by Jimmy’s Roundup Café Catering.

A large lunchtime crowd filled the Coyle Law office with Oklahoma government office holders, attorneys, businessmen and women, and friends of Warren.

“You realize you get a turnout like this when you have someone that’s doing a good job. And that’s what Rick Warren is doing,” Coyle said. “I think the next 4 years is going to be an important time in County politics. With everything that’s going on with the jail, and everything else that’s happening, I want someone with integrity to stand up and make sure that the Oklahoma County taxpayers are being taken care of.”

The county clerk office website states, “Oklahoma County Court Clerk, Edmond Republican, Rick Warren, presides over the largest, and busiest, Court Clerk’s office in the state. Approximately 120,000 new court cases are filed in Oklahoma County annually, more than any other state, local or federal court in Oklahoma.”

“I am Republican, but when in office, I am Rick Warren Oklahoma County Court Clerk and I represent everyone,” Warren said. “Two rules in business. Customer is always right. and if the customer happens to be wrong, I refer back to rule 1. We’re there to help, not to add to their troubles.”

The court clerk’s primary duty is to record and maintain court records filed in Oklahoma County. The court clerk is also responsible for collecting and accounting for all funds deposited in connection with court proceedings. Other court clerk services include passport processing; marriage licenses; and licensing of private process servers.

The Oklahoma County Court Clerk’s office annually receives more than $60 million in payments including criminal fines, court costs, bond forfeitures, and child support, according to the website.

Among those attending the event were attorney John W. Coyle, III, Oklahoma County Commissioner Kevin Calvey, retired District Judge Bill Graves, Bethany Mayor K.P. Westmoreland, and Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein.

Born and raised in Oklahoma County, Rick and his wife Pamela have been married for 51 years. They have 6 children and 11 grandchildren.

“Four years ago, I ran for a special election and was elected,” Warren said, “It was like a dream at first. I knew it was a management job and I’ve managed large construction jobs with hundreds and hundreds of people. When I got there, I found out what a great staff I had – 130 people whose hearts and souls are into their work. All they needed was someone to release their talents, that’s all I had to do.”

The office of County Court Clerk is a 4-year term. Candidate filing deadline for Oklahoma County offices is April 8-10. The election primary will be held on June 30 and the general election is Nov. 10.

“My staff and I meet every morning,” Warren said. “We want to know about problems before they happen. My door is always open. All you have to do is come see me.”

Warren endorsers include: David Hooten, OK County Clerk; Larry Stein, OK County Assessor; Butch Freeman, OK County Treasurer; Kevin Calvey, OK County Commissioner; Brian Maughan, OK County Commissioner; Bill Graves, District Judge Ret.; P.D. Taylor, OK County Sheriff; Leonard Sullivan, OK County Assessor Ret.; David McLain, OK GOP Chairman; Fred Mendoza, Business/Civic Leader; Estela Hernandez, Member OK State Board of Education; Sue Ann Arnall, Civic/Business Leader; David Holt, OKC Mayor; David Greenwell, OKC City Council; Bailey Walker, President Oklahoma American Indian Chamber of Commerce; Dennis Bradford, Business Leader; Charlie Potts, Business Leader; Ken Bartlett, Del City Vice Mayor, ret; Robert Ruiz, CEO Scissortail CDC; K.P. Westmoreland, Bethany Mayor; James Mickley, Warr Acres Mayor; Floyd Eason, Del City Mayor; Dan O’Neil, Edmond Mayor; Tammy West, OK House of Representatives Majority Caucus Chair; Jon Echols, OK House of Representatives Majority Floor Leader; Brenda Stanley, OK State Senator; Bill Citty, OKC Chief Of Police ret.; Brandon Clabes, Midwest City Chief of Police; Evelyn McCoy, OK County GOP Chair; Ken Warner, OK County GOP Vice Chair; DeWayne McAnally, OK 5th Congressional GOP Chair; Ron Cupp, OK State Legislature Ret.; Billy Coyle, attorney; Miguel Garcia, attorney; Marco Palumbo, attorney; Chris Sloan, attorney; and Linda Haneborg, Pres., OKC Republican Women’s Club

For more information, email reelectrickwarren2020@yahoo.com