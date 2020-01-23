Reception for retrospective exhibit by portraitist Jeff Dodd set for Jan. 24 at OCU



By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK –Oklahoma City University is hosting a retrospective exhibit by Oklahoma portraitist Jeff Dodd. The exhibit, “Jeff Dodd: 30 Years in Paint,” opened January 7, and will continue through February 7. “Home” for the exhibit is in the Norick Art Center, 1608 NW 26th Street, at Blackwelder Avenue.

This Friday (Jan. 24) an evening reception will be held for Dodd from 5 – 7 p.m., at the center on the east side of the OCU campus.

For nearly 30 years, Dodd, a native of rural western Oklahoma, has been painting realistic portraits and landscapes. Drawing since he was a child, Dodd received his formal education from Southwestern Oklahoma State University where he graduated with a degree in commercial art.

After a brief time as a student at Wichita State University, Dodd relocated to New York City to study drawing at the Art Students League under noted teacher Tony Ryder. Only after he had moved to Santa Fe in 1991, did Dodd begin to paint.

Dodd credits his greatest influences as Rembrandt, a renowned artist of Realism; Monet, the “father” of Impressionism; and Francis Bacon, an Abstract Expressionist painter, according to the Oklahoma Arts Council website.

Some of Dodd’s work is part of the state Capitol art collection including the murals “Oklahoma Black Gold” and “We Belong to the Land.”

OCU School of Visual Arts Director Heather Lunsford says the show opens with Dodd’s early paintings from the 1990s and continues to his current body of work.

“In this exhibition we can see a complex artist who, over decades, revisits very personal themes of his spirituality, a love of expressing the truth and highlighting contradiction,” Lunsford said.

The School of Visual Arts at Oklahoma City University offers programs rooted in the liberal arts tradition, focusing on Studio Art or Film. Together, SVA faculty and students nurture creativity and make meaningful contributions to visual culture as painters, designers, sculptors, printmakers, ceramicists, filmmakers, photographers, and multimedia artists.

The School of Visual Arts courses provide students the inspiration and preparation necessary to discover their own artistic sensibility and to develop the confidence to live and succeed artfully.

Born in Kingfisher, Dodd, now lives and paints full-time in Enid.

“My art means everything to me,” says Dodd. “Artists give a part of themselves to that which they create.”

An opening reception for the Jeff Dodd art exhibit will be held in the gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24.

For more information, visit the OCU Visual Arts Jeff Dodd Gallery Opening Facebook event page.