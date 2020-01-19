Oklahoma Senate and House of Representatives complete bill filing process

Staff Report

Oklahoma City – Members of the state Legislature have completed the bill filing process for the 57th Legislature, which will convene early next month.

The deadline for both chambers was last week (Thursday, January 16), according to releases from the offices of both Senate President Pro Temp Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

On the Senate Side

In the upper chamber, a total of 840 Senate Bills and 19 Senate Joint Resolutions were filed.

In 2019, 1,040 Senate Bills and 22 Senate Joint Resolutions were filed by the deadline. A total of 645 Senate Bills and Senate Joint Resolutions were carried over from the 2019 session and can still be considered during the 2020 session.

The Thursday deadline did not apply to appropriations bills, which can be filed throughout the session.

In addition, Senate rules allow substantive bills to be introduced during the session after the filing deadline. In order for this to occur, the bill is assigned to committee by the Majority Floor Leader and the legislation can only proceed if the committee agrees to become the published author of the bill. Such bills must still be heard on the floor by March 12, the deadline for floor votes on legislation originating in the Senate. Senate rules also allow for bills by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives to be filed throughout the session.

Senate Resolutions and Senate Concurrent Resolutions can be filed throughout the session as well.

Members of the public can read and download current legislation facing consideration by going to the official State Senate website at www.oksenate.gov and following the link for legislation at the top of the homepage. The Senate website also includes daily agendas, meeting notices, calendars, and other helpful information.

The Senate is comprised of 39 Republicans and nine Democrats.

The 2020 legislative session reconvene on February 3.

On the House Side

The Oklahoma House of Representatives completed bill filing Thursday for the second session of the 57th Legislature. A total of 1,361 House Bills, 16 House Joint Resolutions and 4 House Concurrent Resolutions were filed.

The full text of the bills, along with additional information including authors and coauthors, can be found online at www.okhouse.gov.

Last year, the Clerk of the House reported 1,733 House bills and 21 House Joint Resolutions were filed. For the 2018 session, 1,193 House bills and 32 House Joint Resolutions were filed.

The House is comprised of 23 Democrats and 77 Republicans, with one vacant seat.

The second session of the 57th Legislature will begin Monday, Feb. 3 at noon with the State of the State address from Gov. Kevin Stitt in the House Chamber.

