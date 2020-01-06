Oklahoma History Center to present Kilgen Organ Performance “From Gospel to Jazz and Beyond” featuring Tedde Gibson

By Darla Shelden

City Sentinel Reporter

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK — The Oklahoma History Center (OHC) has announced its first Kilgen Organ performance for 2020 on Monday, January 27 featuring composer and musician Tedde Gibson. The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the OHC Devon Great Hall, 800 Nahzi Zudhi Drive in Oklahoma City.

Gibson will present “From Gospel to Jazz and Beyond,” a performance featuring several different musical styles. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and seating is on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets are $10 for Oklahoma Historical Society members and $20 for nonmembers, and may be reserved by calling 405-522-0765.

Tedde Gibson is one of a few organists who performs a wide range of musical styles on a theater organ. Gibson began playing piano at age four, and in following decades studied voice as well as pipe and theater organ with several world-renowned organists.

Gibson is one of the most sought-after silent film accompanist and has performed in classical and theater organ venues across the country, including the Macy’s/Wanamaker store in Philadelphia, the home of the world’s largest pipe organ.

Gibson has collaborated with several gospel and jazz artists including Byron Cage, Melba Moore, Earnest Pugh, Twinkie Clark, Jennifer Holliday and Dorinda Clark-Cole.

The Oklahoma History Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society and is an affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, National Archives and is an accredited member of the American Alliance of Museums. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people.

Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the history of Oklahoma.

For more information, visit okhistory.org or the Oklahoma History Center Facebook event page.